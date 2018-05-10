In a tough final game against Westville Girls’ High School, St Mary’s DSG, Kloof emerged victorious.



Lloyd Mackenzie





St Mary's DSG's Kiana Cormack holds onto possession of the ball as Westville Girls' High School's Kerryn Swanepoel shadows her in the finals of the Highway Regional of the SPAR KZN School Girls' Hockey Challenge. PHOTO: Jonathan Burton



A HARD-FOUGHT battle against the hosts, Westville Girls High School, saw St Mary’s DSG, Kloof defend their title and maintain their reign as champions of the Highway Regional of South Africa's SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge.





The Saints added to their six titles in this regional when they defeated Westville in a riveting final that concluded in a penalty shootout. Saints opened up their account with their first goal smashed in after 66 seconds of play. The powerful shot was made by ace striker, Tayla Thwaits.



The ball was pushed right from the castle to Thwaits who controlled the ball and then sent it flying.



Saints camped out around the Westville circle, earning themselves another two short corners that were both defended. They also had three shots at goals that Westville dealt with valiantly.



With 95 seconds remaining in the first half, Kiana Cormack found herself unmarked in front of the goals, spun around controlling the ball to the left of her, and slipped the ball in with a second goal for Saints.



Saints continued dominating the final with their fourth short corner that Westville again defended.



In a moment of brilliance, Kerryn Swanepoel ignited her Westville team with a solo run down the left, leaving Saints scrambling with only two defenders still at the back.



Swanepoel weaved around the first, dodging the second but the first Saints defender chopped Swanepoel’s stick. Standing on the spot, no-nonsense umpire Mike Lees split his arms indicating a penalty flick for Westville. A calm Swanepoel stepped up to the spot and slotted her shot into the top left corner.



Four minutes later Swanepoel charged down the right of the field and surged towards the Saints circle. She made a dash for the goals but was forced out of play by a harsh shoulder charge from St Marys.



This resulted in her second penalty flick that she bravely converted, levelling the score at two a piece.



The game then progressed to three players from both teams taking an eight second penalty shootout. After three rounds, both teams only managed to slot in one goal each, and the score line was pegged at 1 – 1.



The finals then went to a sudden death, with the same three players stepping up for another chance. Two more rounds were played with no winner being revealed.



Leah Piggot slotted in her shot, going one up for Saints.



Special mention was made of the Westville keeper, Saiyuri Govender, for her fearless display on the line throughout the game.



Saints are the eighth team to head to the Grand Finals that they will host on 21 and 22 July.



Highway Mail