Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia has today confirmed changes to the coaching staff within the Women’s Hockey Program with the departure of Assistant Coach David Guest.





Guest, a former Kookaburras player and Olympic bronze medallist for Australia, was thanked for his contribution to the Hockeyroos’ program by Head Coach Paul Gaudoin.



“David has been an important part of the women’s program over the past year. His experience as a former player and his passion for our sport has been an asset, and we wish him all the best for the future,” Gaudoin said.



The Hockeyroos will play in New Zealand later this month in preparation for the Hockey World Cup held in London in July and August 2018. Hockey Australia will announce interim coaching arrangements shortly.



Hockey Australia media release