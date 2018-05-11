



It is with great sadness that Wits University conveys the passing of Elizabeth Muriel Chase to our Wits family and the extended hockey community. Liz passed away on 09 May 2018. Liz was a Witsie staff member from 1983 until her retirement in July of 2015.





Every now and then one crosses paths with someone special, someone who makes you a better person- someone who when they leave your life, you know you are going to miss terribly. Liz Chase was one such person. From the moment we were introduced to Liz a few years ago - she was only helpful, kind, passionate, professional and respectful. Liz was a rock for firstly JCE and later Wits Sport. To organize and pull off a brilliantly hosted squash USSA tournament in 2015 in her then condition spoke volumes of her resilience as a human being. We always knew when Liz arrived at the office, as invariably a trail of laughter and energy was left in her wake.



Wits University was privileged to have had Liz as part of our team and was most inspired by the way she tackled her biggest challenge, namely cancer.



To quote Jonty Winch in our Wits Sports history book speaking about Liz’s arrival at Wits in 1983, he mentions the following:

“At that point, the services of Liz Chase were secured and the university’s hockey section benefitted enormously. A former national vice-captain and a recipient of the Moscow Olympic Gold Medal - she was a key member of Zimbabwe’s history - making 1980 side, Liz became the backbone of the Wits team. She provided the necessary experience, the stability and the continuity, in addition to her vast skills as a player. She literally nursed her young team mates into the uncompromising world of Premier League hockey and they were better exponents of the game as a result of playing alongside her.”



This extract is particularly apt, as in Liz’s heart, she was a teacher and ensconced the values of what JCE stood for by mentoring and guiding many students both in the lecture hall and on the hockey field.







In the same way that Liz made history in 1980, we know that one of her legacies namely the Wits Astro turf (opened in 2014) will be fondly remembered and synonymous with the name of Liz Chase. Liz fought incredibly hard for this facility, which has undoubtedly heralded a new dawn for Wits Sport and more specifically Wits Hockey.



We will always treasure our time together and know that as we shed tears of sadness, the Man upstairs is smiling as one of his best has returned home.



As a token of respect, our Wits men’s hockey team currently playing in the Varsity Hockey Tournament, will wear black armbands and recognize a minute’s silence before the game against North West University in Pretoria on 11 May at 13:30.



Kindly note that memorial arrangements will be communicated once finalized.



Southern Gauteng Hockey Association Face Book page