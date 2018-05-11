

Canterbury HC ehchamps



The sun shone down on the first finals weekend of the re vamped England Hockey Championships.





Families and hockey clubs from across the country made the trip to Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre to cheer on their side in their national final. These teams graced the pitch ahead of the summer where their international heroes will later play on this summer, we even had a few shootouts to warm up the pitch!



The Barnes family from Canterbury certainly celebrated the weekend as both Mum and Dad, Lucy and Neil won their respective finals in the master’s category being cheered on by club mates and their hockey mad children.



Lucy said; ‘I have been part of Canterbury hockey club for at least 20 years, our kids love it there, the club really are my big family. The kids enjoy every minute playing with their friends and it is becoming their extended family.’



Neil continued; ‘It really is the social side of the sport that makes it so great. There is a level for everyone to play at, it isn’t just about the elite side. It doesn’t matter if you are a top player or social player, everyone is welcome to get involved.’



Neil’s final was the first game of the day in a thrilling 3-3 draw going to a penalty shootout where 27 attempts on goal were made before a winner was crowned! He said; ‘It has been very exciting to play in the final of the Championships, I have enjoyed playing here at the national stadium – it was some Final! It is a great day out for the whole family.’



It is always one of the most feel good family events, win or lose for either side you will always have the crowd cheering on the teams one, especially the juniors. It is just like if they are watching England at an international match; ‘Go on Dad!’ ‘Make sure you score Mummy!’ followed upon realisation that they are all mums and dads on the pitch!



The revamp of the England Hockey Championships have helped make the knockout competition more inclusive so more than just your first or second eleven can enter, giving more opportunity for teams to play on the big stage.



