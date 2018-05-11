COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce a well-balanced staff that has been appointed to volunteer coach within the women’s Junior High-Performance (JHP) program for the 2018-19 season.





“We want to thank everyone who expressed interest in the volunteer coaching roles for the JHP teams,” said Janneke Schopman, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach. “There were a lot of good candidates and knowing that these coaches are willing to volunteer to coach our athletes in the Olympic Pipeline shows great support for our programs and what we are trying to achieve.”



“We think with assembling the different coaching staffs we have create a good mix who are able to help our athletes in the pipeline to further their learning and development. We are looking forward to start working with everyone!”



U-17 USWNT Coaching Staff:





Daan Polders, Head Coach



Leading the U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team will be Daan Polders. A native of The Netherlands, Polders played field hockey in the Dutch Major League and on the Dutch National Army Team before moving to the United States. He had two very successful coaching stints at Division I programs, Michigan State University and Wake Forest, before leaving the college scene. In December 2012, he accepted the role as the Director of Field Hockey at Colorado Academy in Denver. There, he shifted his focus to non-college players and organized clinics and developed programs for every level and age group. With the Mustangs, he won back-to-back state titles and was named Coach of the Year



In late 2013, Polders became the Director of Field Hockey and the Varsity Head Coach at Villa Maria Academy in Malvern, Pa. In 2017, he led the Hurricanes to a Pennsylvania State AA Championship after being crowned District I and Catholic League Champions. He has been involved within the USA Field Hockey coaching system for many years.





Katie Bam, Assistant Coach



A two-time Olympian and former member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, Bam will join the U-17 USWNT coaching staff as an assistant. Following her playing career at the University of Maryland, she got her first experience coaching as a student assistant coach in 2012. While continuing to play at an elite level with Team USA, Bam started coaching more by instructing and hosting camps and clinics. In 2015, she joined the Millersville University staff as a volunteer assistant coach, where she also assisted student-athletes in performance analysis and scouting opposition. A year later, she become a collegiate coach at Harvard University, leading the Crimson to the 2016 Ivy league title.



In January 2017, University of Maryland’s Head Coach Missy Meharg announced that Bam would be returning to her alma mater to serve as the assistant coach. In her first year back, she helped lead the Terrapins on a remarkable run to the NCAA Division I Championship game. As a result, the Maryland coaching staff was named NFHCA Mid-Atlantic Region Staff of the Year.





Mark Egner, Assistant Coach



A familiar name in the USA Field Hockey Family, Egner has worked for the past several years as a coach, site director and selector for the Futures Program in Virginia. In 2016, he helped coach the U-19 USWNT on their Germany tour and again in March 2018 on their tour to Ireland. For the past two years he has coached at the Young Women’s National Championship.



The 2018 season will mark Egner fourth year of coaching at the College of William and Mary (W&M) and first as the associate head coach. Before W&M, Egner was an assistant coach for two years at Longwood University. Prior to coming across the pond to coach in the United States, Egner spent four years as a coach in his native Ireland. He was an assistant coach and video coordinator with the Irish Hockey Association's U-18 and Senior National teams in 2012, before becoming the head coach at the Fermoy Hockey Club. Egner also served as head and assistant coach of the U-18 women's program for the Munster Hockey Association in Munster, Ireland, selecting and training 18-20 athletes each year for the national team selection tournament.



U-19 USWNT Coaching Staff:





Ole Keusgen, Head Coach



Ole Keusgen will shift to head coach of the U-19 USWNT for the 2018-19 year and be assisted by Ralph Boersma and Tamara Durante. Keusgen joined the Cavalier coaching staff in 2015, where he focuses on the defense line. Keusgen has been playing field hockey since the age of six, including professionally in Germany with one of the most successful field hockey clubs in European history, Uhlenhorst Mülheim. He also competed with the German National Team, winning a bronze medal at the 2013 World University Games in Kazan. In addition to playing, Keusgen spent the last 10 years coaching the sport in both the men’s and women’s first teams of Oberhausener THC.



“I’m very grateful and honored to work with the U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team again,” said Keusgen. “We made great progress within this team over the last two years and I’m excited to see the team’s next steps. In order to prepare them as good as possible for the next level, we try to improve skills, game understanding and game pace. The U-19 program is a great opportunity to work on those things and to compete and practice on a very high and even international level. I’m looking forward to work with the team, Tamara and Ralph.”





Ralph Boersma, Assistant Coach



A native of The Netherlands, Boersma is currently an assistant coach at Duke University since joining the staff in March 2017. He boasts a wealth of prior coaching experience having spent a number of years overseeing teams for the HV Victoria hockey club in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. He most recently served as the head coach of the club’s U-19 Boys Team from 2014-16 and occasionally as a field trainer for HV Victoria’s First Men’s Team. In addition to his time spent with the HV Victoria hockey club, he also coached with HC Hoeksche Waard club program, based in Mijnsheerenland, The Netherlands. Boersma also served as head coach of the First Men’s Team from 2011-15 and head coach of the U-19 Boys squad from 2009-11.



He currently holds a Level 2 Coaching Certification from USA Field Hockey.





Tamara Durante, Assistant Coach



Durante has coached, selected and evaluated many athletes within the JHP, including the Futures Program. She has traveled abroad with many Junior U.S. Women’s National Teams and served as an assistant coach and video coordinator for the U-21 USWNT when they went to the women’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile in November 2016.



Currently the assistant coach at Michigan State University, Durante spearheads recruiting efforts while working mainly with the goalkeepers and forwards. Prior to joining the Spartans’ staff in 2010, she was with Yale University for 10 seasons. A native of Lachine, Quebec (Canada), Durante worked as a head coach for Quebec Field Hockey and as a video technician for Field Hockey Canada before transitioning to an assistant coach at Ohio University in 2001.



U-21 USWNT Coaching Staff:





Jarred Martin, Assistant Coach



No stranger to the JHP, Martin was the previous U-17 USWNT Head Coach and led them through a successful tour in Uruguay in March 2018. He has been involved with the USA Field Hockey program for over a decade as a player and coach. He was a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team for 12 years, retiring in 2012, with more than 100 international caps. He has been involved coaching the South High-Performance Training Center for eight years and is a USA Field Hockey Level 3 Certified Coach.



Martin is the head coach of Ohio State University’s field hockey team, where he took on the role in December 2016. He spent ten seasons at Duke University (2007-16) as the assistant and associate head coach. Martin helped guide the Blue Devils to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and Final Four berths in 2013 and 2015. Before that, he served as the assistant coach at Skidmore College (2001-07), where he led the Thoroughbreds to three Liberty League titles and two runner-up finishes as well as five NCAA Tournament appearances.



U.S. Women’s National Development Squad Coaching Staff:





Marc Hardy, Head Coach



Leading the helm of the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad will be Marc Hardy, assisted by Mark Atherton and Roz Ellis. Hardy got his first look into the American collegiate coaching system having spent he 2017 season at Columbia University. Prior, he served as the head of physical education at the Whitgift School (2012-16) and was also the head coach of the Bromley and Beckenham Club Men’s 1st XI team (2012-14).



Hardy has had his hand in coaching other various schools and teams in England. Most noteworthy is the Lewes HC Men’s 1st XI Coach and Director of Coaching (2009-11) and Horsham Ladies HC Head Coach (2004-06), where he was the youngest head coach in national league history to win a league, at the age of 21.



“I am excited by the opportunity to work with such a talented group of players,” said Hardy. “We will continue the good work that has taken place over the last few years but also grow the delivery of the program to ensure continued player development.



“As I see it, U.S. Women’s National Development Squad’s role is to push those players currently in the USWNT by continuing to learn and improve. I cannot wait to help the players on this journey.”





Mark Atherton, Assistant Coach



A native of London, England, Atherton is currently an assistant coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, joining the Tar Heel staff in July 2016. He holds 17 years of experience at all levels of the game, including coaching internationally in Austria, Spain and The Netherlands. Before that, he spent four seasons as assistant coach and manager for the Surbiton HC Ladies 1st XI and served as the squad manager for the club, overseeing day-to-day operations, player recruitment and managing junior performance players.



Prior to his role with Surbiton Ladies, Atherton spent three years as head coach at the University of Surrey (2009-12), leading the men’s and ladies’ teams to three league titles and three runner-up finishes. He has also served as head coach at Downsend School, City of London Freemen’s School, Surrey Spartans Hockey Club, UCL Academicals Hockey Club and Cheam Hockey Club.





Roz Ellis, Assistant Coach



As the associate head coach at Temple University, Ellis joined the Owls in May 2015 after already having six years of coaching collegiate field hockey experience under her belt. She spent the 2014 season at Louisville, where her duties as an assistant coach included serving as the director of recruiting, as well as assisting with practice and game day preparation and assisting in developing relationships within the field hockey community.



Prior to her stint at Louisville, Ellis spent three seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Massachusetts and served as a volunteer assistant coach at Wake Forest in 2010. Following the 2009 season, Ellis took her playing and coaching skills to Dublin, Ireland, where she competed for the Old Alexandra Field Hockey Club.



She holds a USA Level 2 Coaching Certificate and was named 2012 New England Futures Regional Head Coach.



USA Field Hockey and the U.S. Women’s National Team Coaching Staff are extremely grateful and would like to thank the last coaching staff of each age group who have contributed the past two years.



USFHA media release