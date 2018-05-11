



Field Hockey Canada partners with West Vancouver Field Hockey Club providing a new home for the Men’s National Team on Rutledge Field





Announcing the partnership at the Men’s Field Hockey Showcase on Saturday, May 12th at Rutledge Field, the Canadian men’s national field hockey program will officially call WVHFC’s turf its training home.



Field Hockey Canada has trained and competed at Rutledge Field in the past and this announcement formalizes an agreement. According to Paul Bundy, head coach of the Men’s National Team, the partnership with WVFHC is about connecting the community and those who play Field Hockey in the region.



“It’s a world-class facility. Our guys love training there,” Bundy said. “We love being a part of a hockey-playing community. Not all training facilities can offer that.” Both organizations share a common passion for high performance and community building. As a result, the national team will engage the community and offer clinics, workshops and showcase games at Rutledge Field.



“We have set up a great relationship that benefits both organizations,” Bundy said. “We feel extremely valued here and we also feel the want and need to give back to the community. It’s a perfect fit.”



“West Vancouver Field Hockey Club has a long tradition of involvement with the Men’s National Team,” said Emma Gibbons, WVFHC Executive Director. “We are proud of our current and former players, many of whom are still very active in the club. This agreement with Field Hockey Canada will allow all our members to benefit from access to players, coaches, programs and hosting events here on the north shore. We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership has to bring value to our community and to inspire people to get involved in our sport”



Representatives from both parties will celebrate the new partnership at the upcoming Men’s Showcase this coming Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Rutledge Field. All are welcome to attend the free and family friendly day-long event.



About Field Hockey Canada



From grass roots to high performance, Field Hockey Canada is committed to developing and strengthening field hockey across the country, and to position our National Teams for podium contention at the 2018 World Cup, 2020 Olympic Games and beyond. Visit www.fieldhockey.ca for more information.



About WVFHC



The West Vancouver Field Hockey Club (WVFHC) is the home of north shore field hockey. Located on the spectacular North Shore of Vancouver, B.C. Canada, WVFHC offers excellent recreational and high-performance hockey-playing opportunities for our 200+ members: girls, boys, women and men of all ages. WVFHC home field is Rutledge Field at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver. Visit www.wvfhc.com for more information



Field Hockey Canada media release