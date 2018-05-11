ANNETTE LAMBLY





Sam Harrison, Brook Neal and Stacy Michelson arrive at the welcome ceremony. Kerry Marinkovich/Stuff



Whangarei welcomed home the five Northland players in the Black Sticks team who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.





Stacey Michelsen, Ella Gunson, Sam Harrison, Brooke Neal and Madison Doar are all members of the Black Sticks who beat Australia 4-1 on April 14 at the games held on the Gold Coast.



"It's pretty special to have five Northland players in the team," parade organiser Sue Shepherd said.



"Never before has a women's team won a gold medal at a Commonwealth Games and Northland has provided five of the team’s players.



"All Northlanders can feel justifiably proud of their girls – what an occasion to celebrate!"





The Black sticks walk through a guard of honour formed by Kamo Intermediate School pupils. Kerry Marinkovich/Stuff



She was delighted with the widespread support she had received to bring the parade together in such short time.



“I have called on my contacts in Hockey NZ, the Whangarei District Council and the business community to make this happen.



"The Vantage Black Sticks are in full training for the next stage of their international programme so getting them all here in Whangarei today has been a major logistical exercise that couldn't have been possible without fantastic co-operation from the coaching staff at Hockey NZ."





Captain Stacey Michelsen and coach Mark Hagar with some of the Whangarei fans. Kerry Marinkovich/Stuff



The players were driven in an open-top classic car cavalcade to the town basin from Forum North where they were walked through a guard of honour formed by pupils from Kamo Intermediate School.



They were then welcomed by a kapa haka performed by Kamo High School.



Deputy mayor Sharon Morgan officially welcomed the players to the district, saying they had "become Whangarei icons and outstanding role models".



Hockey Northland chairman Alan Lints said it was wonderful to see the standard of players coming out of Northland.



He congratulated not only the women's achievements but those of all the people behind the scenes.



He also "the whānau who had supported these young women through the years".



Captain Stacey Michelsen described the gold winning victory moment as "pure excitement".



Asked for a word of advice to up-and-coming players, Ella Gunson said "enjoy it, play it because you love doing it. Work hard and have the right attitude and you can go a long way.



"Year after year we have been supported by the Northland community and we are so proud to have been honoured with this parade and reception," she said.



Hockey Northland chief executive Grant McLeod said the parade was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the women's success.



The win was a reward for the hard work and commitment they had given to the sport, he said.



He also believed their win had helped raise the profile of Northland hockey.



A further welcome celebration took place at Hockey Northland headquarters at Kensington Park later in the day.



On May 12, players will mix and mingle with the next crop of Black Sticks during junior hockey sessions.



