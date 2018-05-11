

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



KHC Dragons made a massive statement in the first game of their two-legged Belgian final, smashing regular season champions the Waterloo Ducks 5-1.





It continued a trend in recent years, winning the first leg by a big score as they survived an early Ducks onslaught before Alexander Hendrickx scored a 21st minute corner.



Henri Raes doubled the lead at the half-time break and then further goals from Victor Wegnez, Florent van Aubel and Jeffrey Thys. Five minutes from the final whistle, Loïc Sidler got Waterloo a consolation goal.



"We can be very satisfied after this first duel , said Arthur van Doren said to the Hockey Belgium website. “But the format of the championship does not allow us to rejoice and tell us that this title is already ours.



“Everything remains to be confirmed on Sunday. We have to reproduce the same performance against a team that, remember, has a lot of qualities. We will have to be wary of their counter-attacks.



“In recent weeks, we have focused on our game and our system. And this is finally bearing fruit as we play better and better over the weeks. It's very positive before the return leg. "



Waterloo coach Xavier de Greve said his side “never played our game” but was still pleased to see a reaction even when they were 5-0 behind to get on the board.



“We started to combine and it was a lot better. But it was way too late. We will have to have a different mentality to reverse the trend. I remain convinced that we are stronger than these guys. We still know how to be Sunday's champion and that's the most important thing."



On Sunday, for the return leg, the Waterloo Ducks will have to recover its fundamentals to have a chance to reverse the trend and deprive the Dragons of a fourth consecutive title, the eleventh of its history.



Earlier in the day, Royal Leopold stole a march in the opening leg of the third place playoff for the EHL spot on Thursday afternoon, beating Racing Club de Bruxelles 3-1.



They play again on Sunday. In a change from previous years, both ties will not be decided this year on aggregate goal difference and so a win from the Waterloo Ducks or Racing will see them have a chance of turning things around.



Euro Hockey League media release