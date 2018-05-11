

©: Koen Suyk/world Sport Pics



AH&BC Amsterdam produced a convincing 3-0 win over HC Bloemendaal to break the deadlock in game three of the Hoofdklasse semi-finals after a 5-5 and 2-2 draw were split via shoot-outs.





A goal and an assist from Mirco Pruijser were crucial along with the performance of goalkeeper Jan de Wijkerslooth to see them through to face SV Kampong with the first leg on Sunday.



Pruijser opened the scoring with a deflection a few minutes into the second quarter. De Wijkerslooth made a number of saves after that and then Jan-Willem Buissant slapped in a rebound after a clearance from Jaap Stockmann fell straight to him following Pruijser’s initial shot.



Valentin Verga then completed the win when Amsterdam latched onto a defensive error from a long overhead from Justin Reid-Ross from the back.



Speaking afterwards, Amsterdam coach Graham Reid said to hockey.nl: "On Saturday (5-5), it was defensively bad. On Sunday (2-2), it was better. Today was very good. The defense was the basis.



"I told the boys before the game: you know how to attack. That is in this Amsterdam team. What we did not do well was defending, fighting, running for each other. What a spirit. What a collective. You saw that back today.



“This was a great win but now we have to focus on Sunday. We have a chance of winning the title and we have to play even better than today.”



As for Pruijser, he said: “I had not scored against Bloemendaal this whole season. It was difficult to get free as a striker.



"It was so strange. But you feel, the whole season, we have chasing Bloemendaal, losing twice to them. But after we came back from 2-0 on Sunday, we felt so good. So strong. We came here with a lot of confidence.”



Euro Hockey League media release