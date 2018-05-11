

Richard Mantell shirt presentation



A win in the England Hockey Men’s Tier 1 Championship final was to be the perfect end to an illustrious club career for Richard Mantell, who has now hung up his stick.





That victory came at the end of a dramatic cup final in which Reading fought back from 2-1 down to win on a shootout, ensuring Richard left on a high.



Having been born in Bridgwater, Somerset, he made his international debut in February 2003 at the age of 21 and went on to win 165 outdoor caps for England and Great Britain, scoring 68 goals.



He was part of the teams that won European gold in 2009 and bronze in 2011, represented England at two World Cups and the 2010 Commonwealth Games as well as appearing for Great Britain at the 2008 Olympics.



Richard is also a Reading stalwart, having been a constant figure in their first team for more than 15 years after beginning his career at Canterbury.



Speaking after the victory, Richard said: “It was great to finish my final season with a win in the cup yesterday. Some of the players in our squad weren’t born when I started playing club hockey in 1999 and I’ve been fortunate enough to be part of many successful Reading teams over the years.



“The squad is in great shape at the moment with a lot of talented players pushing for 1st team hockey with an experienced management team so I look forward to following many more successful seasons at Reading from the side lines.”



Everyone at England and Great Britain Hockey would like to thank Richard for all he has given the sport across his career and wish him well in his retirement.



England Hockey Board Media release