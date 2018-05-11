By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s hockey coach K. Dharmaraj (pic) is not putting high hopes on his team in the Asian Champions Trophy, which begins in Donghae, South Korea, this Sunday.





Besides Malaysia and hosts South Korea, the other teams to feature in the tournament from May 13-20 are China, India and Japan.



Malaysia are the lowest ranked team in the tournament, ranked 22nd in the world and they will open their campaign against world No. 9 South Korea on May 13. Their other matches are against world No. 8 China on May 14, world No. 12 Japan (May 16) and world No. 10 India (May 17).



The final and third placing matches will be played on May 20.



Dharmaraj said the four teams India, China, Korea and Japan are using the tournament to prepare for next month’s World Cup in London.



“The tournament in Korea would be a good exposure for us in preparation for the World League Series in Singapore next month.



“The World League Series is the qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Dharmaraj, who guided the Malaysian women’s team to finish runners-up in the World League second round in Kuala Lumpur last year to qualify for the first time in the World League Semi-finals in Antwerp, Belgium, held later in July.



Dharmaraj added he has also included young players Nur Maizatulhanim Syafi Sheik Fuad and Nor Asfarina Isahyifika Isahhiddun.



“Nor Asfarina, who featured in the Asian Youth Olympic Games in Bangkok last month, will be making her senior international debut.



“The time has come for these two young players to gain exposure playing against the more experienced players,” said Dharmaraj.



