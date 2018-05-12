

StGeorges College in2hockey 2018 winners



St Georges College were crowned champions in both U13 Boys & Girls In2Hockey Finals at Nottingham Hockey Centre.





In girls competition St George’s College topped the group winning 4 from 4, followed by Red Maids High School. In the other pool Surbiton High School topped the group winning all 4 matches followed by Millfield claiming the second sport. They beat Wakefield who had an identical points, wins, goals scored, conceded and goal difference.



In the classification game Millfield were victorious over Red Maids to take 3rd place. In the final St Georges College were victorious beating Surbiton High School via penalty stokes 3-2 after a 0-0 draw.



In the boys competition St George’s also topped the group ahead of Monkton Prep through a better goal difference both finishing on 10 points. Pool B was a tighter affair with Lauceston pipping Warwick to top spot with 9 points to Warwicks 8.



In the classification game Warwick took 3rd spot with a close 3-2 victory over Monkton Combe. In the final St George’s were too strong for Launceston taking the title with a 5-0 victory.



Well done to all those who competed and umpired!



England Hockey Board Media release