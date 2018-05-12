By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police defender Robert Masibo (left) vies with Kenyatta University's Griffith Okumbe during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match on January 13, 2017 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Kenya Police hope to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Greensharks when they play Strathmore University in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on Sunday.





At the same time, Butali Sugar Warriors will be out to maintain an unbeaten run in the men’s league when they play United States International University-Africa (USIU-A).



Police, who suffered a shock 4-3 loss to Sharks last Saturday, will be more cautious when they take on Strathmore University at City Park Stadium.



The match, that bullies off at 3pm, will be followed by a match between Butali and USIU-A from 5pm at the same venue.



Police coach Patrick Mugambi has said that he will stick to the squad that stunningly lost to Greensharks 4-3 despite leading 3-0 on Saturday.



“Such moments of madness will always occur in matches, especially when you lose concentration or try to underestimate your opponents,” said Mugambi.



“It took 10 minutes to change everything. Even one minute in a match is important.”



And Mugambi has warned his charges against complacency against Strathmore as his team seeks to stage a repeat performance of last season’s outing where they won 6-1.



“We can’t afford to slow down again this time round, considering that teams are turning on the heat on top guns,” Mugambi said.



Police still top the league with 12 points from four wins and one loss.



Greensharks, who are placed second in the log, have 12 points too from a clean run in four outings. They are followed by Butali, who are unbeaten in three outings with nine points.



Butali will welcome back strikers Emmanuel Yumisi and Derrick Kuloba and defender Constant Wakhura, who missed last weekend’s duel against Western Jaguars.



“We are focused on winning the title. Our target is to reclaim the title this season unbeaten,” said Butali’s Kamal Sembi.



USIU-A and Strathmore play Parkroad Badgers and Parklands respectively Saturday at 2pm and 4pm. Nakuru also host Wazalendo on Saturday in the other men’s Premier League match in Nakuru.



FIXTURES



Saturday



National League-men: Bay Club v UoE (Kisumu) 1pm; Parkroad Tigers v Bungoma (City Park) 6pm



Premier League-men: USIU v- Parkroad Badgers (City Park) 2pm; Nakuru v Wazalendo (Nakuru) 3pm; Parklands SC v Strathmore (City Park) 4pm



Super League-women: Lakers v MMU (Kisumu) 3pm; MSC v KU (Mombasa) 3pm



Sunday



National league-man: Karate Axiom v Bungoma (City Park) 9am



Super League-men: Chase Sailors v TUK (City Park) 11am; Impala v Kimathi University (City Park) 1pm



Premier League-men: Strathmore v- Kenya Police (City Park) 3pm; Butali v USIU (City Park) 5pm



Daily Nation