By Dan Lombard





UJ celebrates after scoring during Game 18 UJ v Madibaz varsity hockey match at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The University of Johannesburg shifted gears in the second half to win 5-3 against the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University at the Tuks Astro.





UJ were first to score as Che February smashed in a field goal but their lead was short lived as the Madibaz’ Richard Asmah-Andoh converted a field goal of his own to draw matters.



The teams may not as scored as often as they wanted to but this did not deter them from playing at an incredible pace which tested their defence on either side of the astro.



The men from Johannesburg inched ahead in the 44th minute as Courtney Halle was on hand to nail in a short corner during their Power Play. The Madibaz cut the deficit to one goal six minutes later but UJ sealed the match with Halle’s second goal to win 5-3.



Scorers

UJ: 5

Goals: Che February, Courtney Halle (2)



Madibaz: 3

Goals: Richard Asmah-Andoh, Spencer Botes.



* Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey Competition



FNB Player of the Match: Michael Newland-Nel (UJ)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Nathan Waters (Madibaz)

Samsung Super Striker: Courtney Halle (UJ)



Teams

UJ: 1. Matthew Martins (GK), 2. Brad Robertson, 4. Andile Ndlovu, 5. Kyle Lion-Cachet (c), 7. Chad Burke, 8. Courtney Halle, 9. Che February, 10. Spencer Botes, 13. Ernest Jacobs, 16. Rayner York, 23. Keegan Smith.

Subs: 6. Michael Newland-Nel, 11. Tristan Blackie-Roden, 15. James Gilbert, 17. Jesse Martins, 18. Diego de Abreu, 20. Manessah Dube, 21. Gary Cooper (GK).



Madibaz: 1. Nathan Waters (GK), 5. Jason McGillivray (c), 6. Callan Dewar, 7. Arno van Jaarsveld, 9. Sarvesh Naidoo, 13. Jose Smith, 14. Christopher Wynford, 15. Michael Hansel, 16. Richard Asmah-Andoh, 17. Laython Coombs, 21. Jared de Kock.

Subs: 4. Kurt Wicht, 8. Alexander Penhall (c), 10. Jacques Potgieter, 12. Brodie Fanoe, 18. Joshua Engole, 22. Andre Potgieter, 23. Duncan Hare (GK).



Varsity Sports media release