By Ijaz Chaudhry





Daniel Barry encouraged by Pakistani players' attitude



The changes in surface and rules have contributed in making hockey a tough sport. Synthetic turfs replaced grass ones on the international circuit more than three decades ago. In 1996 the off-side rule was abolished.





Obstruction and turning rules have been softened and more recently the self-pass was introduced. These changes have greatly increased the pace of the game.



There has always been a debate about which sport produces the fittest athletes?



The Loughborough University of the UK is home to the world’s largest university-based sports technology research group.



The sports scientists at Loughborough studied hours of action from the 2014 hockey World Cup, looking mainly at two qualities: the distances run during a match and the intensity maintained while running.



They then compared these to two other fast-paced team sports, football and rugby 7s.



The results revealed that on average, field players in hockey cover more distance and work at a higher intensity than footballers or rugby players.



Recently, famed Dutch coach Roelant Oeltmans took over Pakistan’s national team. The Commonwealth Games was his first assignment. According to him, the skill level of the Pakistani players is still quite good. But their fitness level is poor as compared to the top international sides.



On Oeltmans’ recommendation, Pakistan Hockey Federation has acquired the services of the renowned Australian physical trainer Daniel Barry. His initial contract is up to the World Cup 2018 in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar from November 28– December 16.



Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland, 23 June-1 July, is Pakistan’s next appointment. In the first phase of the preparation, a physical conditioning camp for the 38 probables, has been set up at Abbottabad from May 1-15

Daniel Barry holds a Master’s degree in Exercise Science from Perth’s Edith Cowan University as well as professional accreditation from the Australian Strength and Conditioning Association.



In his professional career of more than 10 years, he has worked with sports persons from a number of disciplines in various countries. These include Australian Rules football, basketball, cricket, diving, hockey, track cycling and volleyball among others. In addition, Barry also had a stint with the Shanghai Sports Institute interacting with athletes of various disciplines.



In hockey, he was with the Indian national junior women team where his guidance was also sought by the national senior squads.



Barry tells about this fitness camp at Abbottabad.



“I believe it is possible to take the fitness level of Pakistani players to a level comparable to that of world’s top hockey teams. It is a long process. Some fitness markers such as aerobics should show improvement in a few weeks. But in terms of results on the field it might take up to six months to attain the levels we want to see.”



-About his assessment of the general physical condition of the Pakistani players



“Speed and aerobic endurance is below par. For instance, in a typical aerobic test, the average was found to be 17, not satisfactory for the national senior outfit.. My goal is to take it to at least 20. Presently only a couple of players are there.”



-Coming to strength



“Body strength in hockey is obviously essential: to run fast with or without ball as well as for effective execution of skills like hitting, flicking and pushing. Strong body is also more resilient to injuries. For this, work in gymnasium is of paramount importance which is a part of our daily routine.”



-He is encouraged by the attitude of the Pakistani players



“I have found them to be very attentive and importantly quick learners. It was visible from the day one”.



-Food plays a vital part



“Roelant and I have stressed on a clean diet i.e. less fat and carbohydrates. Though, carbs are good but only to a certain extent. Normal Pakistani meals carry a lot. For a top level athlete, body fat should be below 16% of the total body mass. But most of the players exceed this. In this regard, we work with the cooperation of the kitchen staff”.



-Fitness regimes may vary



“There will be a centralised general programme during the initial phase, focused on core competencies such as aerobic training and running techniques plus upper and lower boys strengthening. Later, some specialized elements would be included e.g. different running technique for the forwards. It will definitely vary for the goal keepers. An individual’s strengths and weaknesses will also be considered in devising his particular fitness programme.”



-Certain markers/standards will be set



“Players will have to come to minimum levels such as the timings to cover five metres, 20 metres, etc. Then there are strength markers. Individual’s body weights should be appropriate. “



-Players to train when off camp



“We have been told that often Pakistanis get complacent when they go home, and return to the next camp with poor fitness levels. To counter this, the players will be given homework so that they remain fit. Periodically, online surveys will be sent during these off camp days. They have to feed data related to the fitness markers. Of course, a lot would depend upon trust. But on their return to the camps if they don’t hit the markers, the team’s hierarchy would deal with them in an appropriate manner”.



-Facilities are satisfactory



“The army set up here is very good. It is a beautiful mountainous place and we have been provided with nice accommodation. The gymnasium needs a little bit of uplift. On the whole, the facilities are very much satisfactory and people cooperative. “



The skill level is good. Barry is confident of enhancing the fitness standards to the required level in six months. Pakistan might spring big surprise at the World Cup in India later this year.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com