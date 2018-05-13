

U12 In2hockey Club Winners Boys 2018



Rugby & East Warwickshire Boys Under 12's took the title of In2Hockey U12 Club Champions after a penalty strokes victory over Surbiton following a tense Final.





Surbiton topped pool A with 4 wins from 4, in second place Cheltenham pipped Deeside Ramblers, who finished 3rd courtesy of their better goal difference after both finishing on 6 points. They were followed by Bromsgrove in 4th place and Norwich Dragons in 5th.



In pool B Rugby & East Warwickshire took top spot winning all 4 matches, Clifton Robinsons were a close second with 3 wins from 4. Guildford finished 3rd over Harrogate courtesy of their better goal difference with Old Loughtonians finishing 5th.



In the battle for bronze in the boys competition Cheltenham claimed that victory after a hard thought 3-1 victory over Clifton Robinsons who took 4th place.



In the Final Rugby & East Warwickshire were crowned champions via a 5-4 penalty stroke win over Surbiton following a tense 2-2 draw.





U12 In2Hockey Club Winners Girls 2018



Surbiton Under 12 Girls took the title of In2Hockey Club Champions after a penalty strokes victory over Sevenoaks in a thrilling Final.



Surbiton secured top spot with 4 wins from 4 and like the boys competition Clifton Robinsons finished in 2nd place with 3 wins from 4. Harleston Magpies took 3rd with 4 points, Thirsk 4th with 3 points and Rugby and East Warwickshire 5th with 1 point.



In the other pool Sevenoaks were victorious winning all four matches, whilst home side Beeston took 2nd spot with 7 points. Yeovil & Sherborne came in 3rd with 5 points, Alderley Edge were 4th with 2 points whilst Teddington came in 5th with 1 point.



Beeston claimed the bronze medal beating Clifton Robinsons with a late goal to take 3rd place.



In the Final Surbiton held their nerve to secure a 3-1 penalty strokes victory over Sevenoaks following a thrilling 2-2 draw to claim the title.



Well done to all those who competed and umpired!



England Hockey Board Media release