By Sifiso Nyawo





Andrew Oosthuizen of NWU8 during the varsity hockey at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Catherine Kotze/SASPA



Third game of the Varsity Hockey tournament’s second leg saw the weather get slightly colder, but the action was at its hottest as NWU scored late in the last quarter to edge past a determined Madibaz team 4-2.





Favourites going into the match, were definitely NWU, who have shown great form throughout the tournament so far. The Madibaz have sometimes been very unlucky, often losing out very late in their games.



When the game got underway, all form went out the window, with both teams vying for the win. The opening moments of the match-up were very tight, with the sides trading possession but with NWU enjoying the better scoring opportunities. The goals weren’t coming, but the NWU team showed great patience to eventually strike first through Snyman Thessner with 2 minutes left in the quarter.



That is how things remained going into the second quarter. The Madibaz were the first to strike in the quarter, just 25 minutes in when Laython Coombs converted a penalty flick to make it 2-1 to NWU. The men from Port Elizabeth were not done yet, as they struck again 2 mins later off a short corner that Brodie Fanoe stepped up and flicked into the net to level matters at 2-2 going into the break.



The second half saw a little less goal mouth action, with even the third quarter seeing the teams tied at 2-2. The last quarter was where the coaches looked to instruct the players to take more of a gamble. The Madibaz had moments where they looked like they would snatch the match but NWU cleared. The men from the North West did score but the goal was disallowed as the umpires felt their was an infringement leading up to the goal. NWU did eventually get their goal during a Power Play right at the death. The goal scorer was Killian Ludick, who sealed off a nail biting 4-2 win for NWU.



Scores

NWU: 4

Goals: Snyman Thessner, Killian Ludick



Madibaz: 2

Goals: Laython Coombs, Brodie Fanoe



* Field Goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Sinoxolo Mbekeni (NWU)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Mthokoza Mbotho (NWU)

Samsung Super Striker: Laython Coombs (Madibaz)



Teams

NWU: 5. Leonard du Plessis, 6. Anru Kock, 7. Gertjie Lamprecht (c), 10. Sinoxolo Mbekeni (c), 11. Francois Cilliers, 12. Damian Tamine, 14. Mitesh Makan, 18. Pierre Bothma, 20. Stean Naude, 21. Siyabonga Mabo, Mthokoza Mbotho (GK).

Subs: 1. Andrew Oosthuizen (GK), 3. Lochner van der Schyff, 9. Killian Ludick, 13. Francois Joubert, 15. Snyman Thessner, 17. Damian Kenny, 23. Clayton Tait.



Madibaz: 1. Nathan Waters (GK), 5. Jason McGillivray (c), 6. Callan Dewar, 7. Arno van Jaarsveld, 9. Sarvesh Naidoo, 13. Jose Smith, 14. Christopher Wynford, 15. Michael Hansel, 16. Richard Asmah-Andoh, 17. Laython Coombs, 21. Jared de Kock.

Subs: 4. Kurt Wicht, 8. Alexander Penhall (c), 10. Jacques Potgieter, 12. Brodie Fanoe, 18. Joshua Engole, 22. Andre Potgieter, 23. Duncan Hare (GK).



Varsity Sports media release