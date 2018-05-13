By Sifiso Nyawo





Jack Forrest of UCT during the varsity hockey at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Catherine Kotze/SASPA



The second game of the afternoon at the Varsity Hockey tournament, saw a low scoring match, where UCT managed to snatch it at the death, beating UJ 2-0.





The first quarter was fiercely contested, with both UJ and UCT having a rather slow start to the game. No side could find the back of the net but there was plenty of action on show. The first quarter ended with both sides settling on a 0-0 scoreline.



The second quarter, much like the first, was tame in terms of scoring opportunities. UJ did, however, have a few opportunities through short corners, which they failed to convert. UCT on the other hand looked to attack on the counter often, using their wide players to try open up the UJ defence. Nothing came of it though as the scorers were not troubled at the end of the first half, with both teams going into the interval deadlocked at 0-0.



The second half saw both teams take more risks. The UJ defensive line was often high up on the pitch, as they looked to get numbers up the astro. There was really very little between the two teams, which showed as the score remained 0-0 at the end of the third quarter. With only 15 minutes remaining in the match, one of the teams had to score otherwise they would be involved in a shootout to get the winner.



The teams failed to score with 10 minutes to go. UCT then saw it fit to call for a Power Play with 6 minutes left on the clock. This decision paid off for the men from the Cape, as Jack Forest did well among a few UJ defenders, to go through and sweep the ball past UJ shot stopper Matthew Martins and give his side a fragile 2-0 lead with about 3 minutes to go in the game. UJ then immediately called their Power Play but unfortunately nothing came of it, as UCT held on to narrowly beat the Orange Army of UJ 2-0.



Scores

UCT: 2

Goal: Jack Forest



UJ: 0



FNB Player of the Match: Bjorn Sorensen (UCT)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Tristan Blackie-Roden (UJ)

Samsung Super Striker: Jack Forest (UCT)



* Field Goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



Teams

UCT: Anton van Loggerenberg (GK), 2. James Watters, 4. Ross Talmage, 5. Bjorn Sorenson (c), 6. Malachy Barbour, 10. Jack Forest, 12. Dan Cole, 14. Michael Gildenhuys, 15. Jaydoe Rossouw, 19. Nick Meckechnie, 28. Ross Maharage

Subs: 3. Tim Alfeld, 8. Walter Pfaff, 13. Mawu Zukisa, 23. Daiyaan Solomons, 26. Liam Peter (GK), 31. Tino Elijah, 32. Jack Tevershan.



UJ: 1. Matthew Martins (GK), 2. Brad Robertson, 4. Andile Ndlovu, 5. Kyle Lion-Cachet (c), 7. Chad Burke, 8. Courtney Halle, 9. Che February, 10. Spencer Botes, 13. Ernest Jacobs, 16. Rayner York, 23. Keegan Smith.

Subs: 6. Michael Newland-Nel, 11. Tristan Blackie-Roden, 15. James Gilbert, 17. Jesse Martins, 18. Diego de Abreu, 20. Manessah Dube, 21. Gary Cooper (GK).



Varsity Sports media release