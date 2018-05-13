By Sifiso Nyawo





LouFrans Esterhuizen (GK) of Kovsies during the varsity hockey at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Catherine Kotze/SASPA



The second day of Varsity Hockey’s Tuks leg, saw Wits and Kovsies get things underway, with Wits picking up a significant 12-4 win in the race for semi-final positions.





The first quarter of the game was a well contested 15 minutes of hockey, with neither side able to get on the scoreboard. Wits did, however, look dangerous when they went forward but Kovsies always managed to clear their lines. The second quarter on the other hand was a little different, with the dominant Wits scoring just 6 minutes into the quarter, through Rusten Abrahams.



Abrahams registered his brace just 6 minutes later to make it 4-0. That is how the score remained until the break, but Kovsies did have a few opportunities to cut the deficit but the Wits defence was up for the challenge.



The third quarter was one that saw Wits continue to dominate the bulk of the possession, often switching play at fast pace, leaving the Kovsies defence in sixes and sevens. The Witsies did eventually add to their lead, 8 minutes in, when Bryce Cressy strolled past a few defenders to give Wits a 6-0 lead. Kovsies hit back 2 minutes later thanks to a great finish from Willie Kruger to take the score to 6-2.



This seemed to motivate the men from the Free State as they added more pressure to the Wits defence. The added pressure proved worth it 7 minutes later, with Egon Van der Merwe getting another for Kovsies to make it 6-4. Kovsies, however, were hampered by losing three players due to a Power Play and a card.



Wits used this to their advantage, adding a further three field goals to finish the match 12-4. In the end, Rusten Abrahams managed to get his hatrick, with Kingsley Botes and Chad Futcher adding the last two goals. Both teams did also fail to convert penalties flicks, with Wits missing theirs, while Kovsies had theirs saved by Duncan Fischer.



Scores

Wits: 12

Goals: Rusten Abrahams (3), Bryce Cressy, Kingsley Botes, Chad Futcher



Kovsies: 4

Goals: Willie Kruger, Egon Van der Merwe



* Field Goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Chad Futcher (Wits)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Duncan Fischer (Wits)

Samsung Super Striker: Rusten Abrahams (Wits)



Teams

Wits: 1. Duncan Fischer (GK), 4. Cody van Wyk, 6. Brandon James, 7. Michael Marki (c), 8. Jaryd Thomas, 10. Thabang Modise, 12. Chad Futcher, 14. Sean Donaldson, 15. Michael Horan, 18. Kamal Ramburuth-Hurt, 19. Kingsley Botes.

Subs: 2. Gareth Riley, 5. Brad Riley, 11. Chris Makaba, 13. Bryce Cressy, 17. Rusten Abrahams, 20. John Henning, 23. Sizwe Nyandeni (GK).



Kovsies: 1. Loufrans Esterhuizen (GK), 2. Andre Nel, 5. Raymond de Villiers, 6. Ryan Scheepers, 7. Matthew Ramos, 8. Willie Kruger, 10. Gerhard van Bosch, 14. Stephan van Vollenhoven, 15. Mvelase Mbombisa, 18. Cheslyn Neethling (c), 22. Tylor Oliver.

Subs: 3. Egon van der Merwe, 4. Jordan Pope, 9. Mpho Tsaoane, 11. Jason Smouse, 13. Tiaan Weldhagen, 19. Shelton Mollentze, 24. Luyolo Nkosana.



Varsity Sports media release