

Men’s Scottish Cup Final – Edinburgh University v Grange – photo by Duncan Gray



After today`s play-offs Scotland`s representatives in Europe next season are already decided, Grange and Grove Menzieshill have progressed in the men`s event while Edinburgh University and Milne Craig Clydesdale Western will represent the women – all that now needs to be decided at the Grand Finals is which side will be number one.





Bromac Kelburne`s lengthy era of domestic dominance came to a final end when they went down 5-3 to Grove Menzieshill in today`s play-off. The Taysiders were well worth their victory as they controlled most of the contest at Glasgow Green.



A fortuitous deflection and composed finish by Cameron Golden was Grove Menzieshill`s opener. Normal service seemed to have been restored when Johnny Christie picked his spot for the equaliser.



But the Dundonians were not to be denied their moment in the sun, at the top of the circle Olly James turned and slammed a fierce shot low into the corner of the Kelburne net. Then just on the interval a stick chop resulted in a penalty and Grove Menzieshill`s Albert Rowling converted from the spot for a 3-1 lead.



Grove Menzieshill now had their tails up and Paul Martin added a fourth when he slipped the ball over the keeper after latching on to a rebound. The contest was well and truly over with another James goal, this time the Grove Menzieshill striker flicked the ball into the roof of the net.



In the final 15 minutes Kelburne finally started to press and set piece expert Josh Cairns pulled two back, but it proved far too little too late for the Paisley outfit.



Grove Menzieshill will play champions Grange in the Grand Finals, the Edinburgh side were 3-2 winners over Western Wildcats in the other semi-final. It was 1-1 at half-time. Andrew McConnell`s opener for Wildcats was cancelled out by Grange`s Cammie Fraser. Hamish Gault put Wildcats ahead 2-1 before Callum MacKenzie restored parity as time was running out. Grange went ahead for the first time in the match with just two minutes remaining when Callum Milne converted from the spot.



The men’s relegation play-offs have left Dundee Wanderers to face Uddingston to avoid the drop to division two. The Taysiders were involved in a ding-dong battle with Watsonians from the second division, but finally fell after the Edinburgh side triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out.



Bobby Ralph put Wanderers ahead in only 6 minutes only for Harry Connolly to level for Watsonians by the interval. Again the Taysiders took the lead but with eight minutes left Andrew Fraser tied the score at 2-2 at the end of normal time. Watsonians` promotion to the top flight for next season was finally secured when Jamie Cochrane scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out.



A Callum Duke inspired Hillhead sealed their top flight status with a comfortable 5-1 win over Uddingston. Ewen Campbell scored the opener, Duke bagged a hat-trick and Fraser Ward finished off the scoring.



In the women`s play-offs Watsonians did extremely well to make the top four for the first time, but were beaten 5-1 in their European semi-final against champions Edinburgh University.



The students were two up at the interval through Amy Brodie and Sophie Maunder.



Watsonians pulled one back but further strikes by Brodie again, Ellie Halliday and Becky Merchant secured the victory.





Scottish Hockey Women’s play-off match – Clydesdale Western v Grove Menzieshill – photo by Duncan Gray



Clydesdale Western made the final of the women`s European qualifier with a 3-1 win over Grove Menzieshill at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. Georgia Smith put the Taysiders ahead but by the interval Western were 2-1 in front with strikes from Heather Howie and Susie Gillman. The result was sealed with a third goal from Lexi Sabatelli.



GHK and Hillhead will play top flight hockey next season with 1-0 and 2-1 victories over Inverleith and Grange respectively. Katie Allison bagged GHK’s goal after a Fiona Cafolla cross from a short corner. It was a lively contest that attracted a huge support. Hillhead took a two-goal lead and battled hard to hold on for the victory on home soil.



That leaves the Edinburgh sides to come to Glasgow Green for the Grand Finals tomorrow with the loser relegated to National League 2.



Scottish Hockey Union media release