By AYUMBA AYODI





Strathmore University Gladiators' Franklin Wahongo (left) battles for the ball with Kenya Police's Willis Okeyo during their men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on May 13, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Kenya Police and Butali Warriors turned on the style to win their respective men’s hockey Premier League matches on Sunday at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





However, Police almost got another shocker but rallied from 2-1 down to silence former champions Strathmore University 4-2. Police were coming from a 4-3 defeat to Greensharks the previous weekend.



Interestingly, Butali locked up their match in the first quarter where they scored all the goals of the match in a 3-0 win over battling United States International University-Africa (USIU-A).



USIU-A fought to get back into the game but wasted a myriads of chances and will have only themselves to blame for the big loss.



Amos Barkibir inspired Police to victory with his double in the 30th and 59th minutes.



Veterans Willis Okeyo and Moses Cheplaiti scored Police’s other goals in the 44th and 54th minutes respectively. Skipper Festus Onyango notched a brace for Strathmore, who went out of the ammunition to let Police reload and floor them.





Butali Sugar Warriors' George Mutira celebrates his goal against USIU-A during their men's Premier League match at the City Park Stadium on May 13, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Derrick Kuloba drew first blood for Butali with a sizzling back flick in the second minute before skipper Kenneth Nyongesa and George Mutira netted from short corners in the sixth and 12th minutes respectively.



“We just had to redeem ourselves after the Greensharks shocker,” said Police coach Patrick Mugambi.



“It wasn’t easy since at one time we had to come from behind to win.”



Strathmore coach Meshack Senge rued cases of indiscipline and shortage of manpower when he played the third quarter with three men less.



That is after Stephen Nyaguto (40th), Clayton Luvanda (44th) and skipper Festus Onyango (44th) were sin-binned for infringement. “We conceded so many penalty corners that we also failed to protect,” said Senge.



“We lost our belief when Police levelled at 2-2 with poor goalkeeping also proving costly.”



However, Senge said his new unit is learning in every match.



“I lost virtually all of my players this season hence I have to rebuild again,” said Senge.



Butali Warriors head coach Dennis Owoka said lack of proper training during the week owing to rains hampered a good display from his charges.



“We have not hard proper session,” said Owoka, who also took issue with his team for not punishing USIU-A even after they played with three men less on the last quarter.



“We should have scored six goals and this is actually unacceptable,” said Owoka.



Daily Nation