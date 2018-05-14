By Dan Lombard





Ashley Kemp of Tuks during Game 28 Tuks v Kovsies varsity hockey match at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The University of Pretoria secured second place on the Men’s Varsity Hockey log after they despatched the University of the Free State 8-0 in the final match of Day Three’s action at the Tuks Astro.





The first quarter whittled down to both teams trying to find the back of the net but the match came alive in the second quarter as Tuks scored goals by Ashley Kemp, Steven Paulo, Bradley Sherwood and a brace to Michael Forrest as they powered to an 8-0 lead at the break.



Kovsies galvanized their defence in the third quarter as they regularly frustrated the Tuks attack with solid defending yet they could not find themselves that elusive first goal with 15 minutes left on the clock.



Tuks had two field goals disallowed during the 8-0 routing of Kovsies due to the ball touching the foot of a Tuks player but this did not stop them from pressing hard on attack while superbly defending their own goal throughout the match.



In the end, Kovsies were no match for a rampant Tuks as the home team rounded a good win before tomorrow’s playoffs.



Semi-final action will take place on Monday, 14 May with Maties facing NWU and Tuks squaring off against Wits.



Scorers

Tuks: 8

Goals: Michael Forrest (2), Ashley Kemp, Steven Paulo, Bradley Sherwood,



Kovsies: 0



* Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Jared Cass (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Lourens Esterhuizen (Kovsies)

Samsung Super Striker: Ashley Kemp (Tuks)



Teams

Tuks: 1. Hendrik Kriek (GK), 3. Onke Letuka, 4. Mitchell Currie, 6. James Redfern, 7. Sam Mvimbi, 8. Peabo Lembethe (c), 9. Steven Paulo, 10. Michael Forrest, 15. Bradley Sherwood, 19. Matthew Davies, 22. Mark Chong.

Subs: 5. Jared Cass, 11. Ashley Kemp, 13. Matthew Butler, 16. Nicholas Pio, 20. Christian Kriek, 21. Tim Halle, 23. Sizwe Mthembu.



Kovsies: 1. Lourens Esterhuizen (GK), 2. Andrè Nel, 3. Egon van der Merwe, 6. Ryan Scheepers, 8. Willie Kruger, 10. Gerhard van Bosch, 13. Tiaan Weldhagen, 14. Stephan van Vollenhoven, 15. Mvelase Mbombisa, 18. Cheslyn Neethling, 22. Tylor Oliver.

Subs: 4. Jordan Pope, 7. Matthew Ramos, 9. Mpho Tsaone, 11. Justin Smouse, 19. Shelton Mollentze, 24. Luyolo Nkosana.



Varsity Sports media release