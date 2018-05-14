By Dan Lombard





Dayne Samboer of Maties during Game 27 Maties v UJ varsity hockey match at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



Stellenbosch University were in a dominant mood as they thumped UJ 15-2 as the defending champions crashed out of the Varsity Hockey tournament at the Tuks Astro.





The crowd may have dwindled as the weather turned cold but Maties were on hand to keep those who opted to stay warm, with their brilliant display of how to score goals.



The match saw two hat-tricks, to Reece Arendse and Dayne Samboer as Maties remained unbeaten in the tournament.



Arendse bagged his goals in the first half as UJ just could not contain the men from Stellenbosch but they did score a consolation field goal shortly after Matthew Roman made it 8-0 to Maties.



The defending champions certainly did not lie down as they attacked with purpose but their attempts were thwarted by the resilient defence of Maties.



The final 10 minutes were a goal scoring blitz for the frontrunners as Samboer netted his hat-trick which included a goal from a penalty corner and two field goals while Maximillian Pike added another field goal for good measure as Maties claimed an emphatic 15-2 victory in the capital.



Scorers

Maties: 15

Goals: Reece Arendse (3), Matthew Roman, Dayne Samboer (3), Maximillian Pike



UJ: 2

Goals: Che February



* Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Alex Stewart (Maties)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Matthew Martins (UJ)

Samsung Super Striker: Reece Arendse (Maties)



Teams

Maties: 2. Andrew Hobson, 4. Nicholas Giger, 7. Matthew Roman, 9. Wade Dollman, 11. Dayne Samboer, 14. Gareth Tate, 15. Ruari Baker, 21. Clayton Saker, 22. Ross Anderson, 29. Mbuso Mgobozi, 38. William Everleigh.

Subs: 1. Rob McKinley (GK), 5. Tom Richardson, 8. Alex Stewart (c), 12. Maximillian Pike, 16. Jordan Turnbull, 23. Reece Arendse, 24. Callen Heynes.



UJ: 1. Matthew Martins (GK), 2. Brad Robertson, 5. Kyle Lion-Cachet, 7. Chad Burke, 8. Courtney Halle (c), 9. Che February, 11. Tristan Blackie-Roden, 13. Ernest Jacobs, 14. Kyle Naicker, 16. Rayner York, 23. Keegan Smith.

Subs: 6. Michael Newland-Nel, 12. Ukanyo Mabandla, 15. James Gilbert, 17. Jesse Martins, 18. Diego de Abreu, 20. Manessah Dube, 21. Gary Cooper (GK).



Varsity Sports media release