By Dan Lombard





Mitesh Makan of NWU celebrates after shooting and scoring during Game 26 NWU v UCT varsity hockey match at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The North-West University put an end to the University of Cape Town’s winning ways as they beat the Capetonians 4-0 in this year’s Varsity Hockey tournament at the Tuks Astro.





The chilly Autumn conditions must have played a part in the players’ tempo as the match can best be described as lethargic with most of the action taking place between the two teams’ circles.



NWU were on the scoreboard in the first quarter as they sunk a field goal by Mitesh Makan which they defended until the half-time break. The second and third quarters were a dull affair in terms of scoring but the action on the field was sensational as both teams pushed hard to score.



UCT enjoyed two great days before their meeting against NWU but they struggled on Day Three as they just could not find the back of the net. NWU put the result to bed in the fourth quarter as they knocked in another field goal by Killian Ludick to win 4-0 as they won their third match on the trot at the Tuks Astro.



Scorers

NWU: 4

Goals: Mitesh Makan, Killian Ludick



UCT: 0



* Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Gertjie Lamprecht (NWU)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Anton van Loggerenberg (UCT)

Samsung Super Striker: Mitesh Makan (NWU)



Teams

NWU: 3. Lochner van der Schyff, 5. Leonard du Plessis, 6. Anru Kock, 7. Gertjie Lamprecht, 9. Killian Ludick, 10. Sinoxolo Mbekeni (c), 14. Mitesh Makan, 15. Snyman Thessner, 18. Pierre Bothma, 20. Stean Naude, 22. Mthokoza Mbotho (GK).

Subs: 1. Andrew Oosthuizen (GK), 11. Francois Cilliers, 12. Damian Tamine, 13. Francois Joubert, 17. Damian Kenny, 21. Siyabonga Mabo, 23. Clayton Tait.



UCT: 1. Anton van Loggerenberg (GK), 2. James Watters, 4. Ross Talmage, 5. Bjorn Sorenson (c), 6. Malachy Barbour, 10. Jack Forest, 12. Dan Cole, 14. Michael Gildenhuys, 15. Jaydee Rossouw, 19. Nick Meckechne, 28. Ross Maharage.

Subs: 3. Tim Alfeld, 8. Walter Pfaff, 13. Mawu Zukisa, 23. Daiyaan Solomons, 26. Peter Liam (GK), 31. Tino Elijah, 32. Jack Tevershan.



Varsity Sports media release