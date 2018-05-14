By Dan Lombard





Cody Van Wyk of Wits during Game 25 Madibaz v Wits varsity hockey match at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The University of the Witwatersrand added insult to injury to beat the Nelson Mandela University 7-2 and keep them winless in the Varsity Hockey tournament at the Tuks Astro on Sunday afternoon.





Pretoria spoilt the players to perfect conditions on the third day of action yet both teams struggled to assert themselves in the first half.



It was Wits who would challenge the scoreboard first as they scored a brilliant field goal to give his team a 2-0 lead.



The score remained unchanged until the half-time break despite the teams on the astro throwing everything into the match.



Chad Futcher added a goal from a well taken short corner in the 35th minute to make it 3-0 but the Madibaz responded 12 minutes later as Christopher Wynford sunk a field goal.



It was all Wits in the final moments of the match as they converted two more field goals to bring their tally up to 7-2 and secure a vital win a head of tomorrow’s playoffs.



Scorers

Madibaz: 2

Goals: Christopher Wynford



Wits: 7

Goals: Chad Futcher (2), Rusten Abrahams, Kamal Ramburuth-Hurt



* Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Kamal Ramburuth-Hurt (Wits)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Duncan Fischer (Wits)

Samsung Super Striker: Chad Futcher (Wits)



Teams

Madibaz: 1. Nathan Waters (GK), 5. Jason McGillivray (c), 6. Callan Dewar, 7. Arno van Jaarsveld, 9. Sarvesh Naidoo, 11. Andre Potgieter, 13. Jose Smith, 14. Christopher Wynford, 15. Michael Hansel, 17. Laython Coombs, 21. Jared de Kock.

Subs: 4. Kurt Wicht, 8. Alexander Penhall (c), 10. Jacques Potgieter, 12. Brodie Fanoe, 16. Richard Asmah-Andoh, 18. Joshua Engole, 24. Duncan Hare (GK).



Wits: 1. Duncan Fischer (GK), 2. Gareth Riley, 4. Cody van Wyk, 6. James Brandon, 7. Michael Marki (c), 8. Jaryd Thomas, 11. Chris Makaba, 12. Chad Futcher, 17. Rusten Abrahams, 18. Kamal Ramburuth-Hurt, 19. Kingsley Botes.

Subs: 5. Brad Riley, 10. Thabang Modise, 13. Bryce Cressy, 14. Sean Donaldson, 15. Michael Horan, 21. Tristan le Forestier, 23. Sizwe Nyandeni (GK).



Varsity Sports media release