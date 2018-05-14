

©: Phdph.com



Royal Leopold claimed the EHL playoff/third place playoff series in Belgium as they closed out a 6-1 success against Racing Club de Bruxelles, adding to a 3-1 win on Thursday.





They punished a Racing side who had to attack from the outset and were punished on the counter. Conor Harte put Racing in front early on following a faked shot by Tom Boon from a penalty corner to make it 1-0 in the 10th minnute but Leo were soon fighting back.



Alexis Lemaire deflected in a cross from Dimitri Cuvelier for 1-1 and they soon has the lead in the 21st minute via Arthur Verdussen who shot home on the turn.



Kane Russell got the third from a cleverly worked thrid penalty corner of the game and he repeated the trick a minute later for 4-1 at half-time and the EHL ticket was almost assured.



It left Racing in a desperate position and they had to take drastic action, taking goalkeeper Jérémy Gucassoff out for the last 11 minutes. It backfired, however, and Leo got two more goals in the last three minutes with Verdussen shooting into an empty goal while Tanguy Zimmer completed the win in the 69th minute.



It means Royal Leopold will return to the EHL after a one-year absence along with the Waterloo Ducks and KHC Dragons, the Belgian finalists.



Euro Hockey League media release