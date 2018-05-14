



©: Phdph.com



KHC Dragons made it four Belgian titles in a row and 11 in total as they drew 4-4 in the second leg of their final, adding to a 5-1 win in the first leg on Thursday against the Waterloo Ducks.





Florent van Aubel told the Hockey Belgium website afterwards that it was the toughest win yet, seeing off the side that won the regular season.



"What's special about this win is that we all feel like we had a much more difficult season, even if, statistically, we had a better championship than last year.



“The fact is that the expectations are, every year, higher for us and that becomes more and more difficult to meet. But since last weekend, Dragons did what it knows best: to be at the highest level at the key moments and I think our victory was deserved."



For Arthur van Doren, it was the perfect way to sign off his spell with the club before he moves to HC Bloemendaal next season.



"It's wonderful to leave the club so close to my heart with a title. After Thursday's game, we knew that the Watducks would throw all their strength into the battle and although we suffered a little late in the game, I think this victory in the final is deserved."



Van Aubel had given Dragons the lead just a minute into the game to ease some early tension before Maxime Capelle levelled in the 17th minute.



Dragons raced ahead, though, when Jeffrey Thys and van Aubel scored witin 90 seconds of each other for a 3-1 half-time lead. William Ghislain revived hope only for Henri Raes to put some clearance between the teams.



Victor Charlet scored twice in the closing five minutes from corners but too late to snatch a win and a share of the series.



Euro Hockey League media release