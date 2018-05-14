Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Go Hockey banner

Fey Added To Hockeyroos’ Tri Nations Team

Published on Monday, 14 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia today confirms Ashlea Fey has been added to the Hockeyroos’ team for the upcoming Tri Nations series as an injury replacement.



Queensland defender Fey comes into the 18-member team following an injury to Madison Fitzpatrick.

Australia will play both New Zealand and Japan at the Tri Nations in Cromwell, New Zealand, from 19-27 May. The Hockeyroos are due to fly out on Monday.

The Tri Nations will be crucial preparation for the Hockeyroos ahead of the 2018 World Cup in London in July and August where they’re pooled with both New Zealand and Japan, along with Belgium.

Australia are currently ranked fifth in the world, behind New Zealand who are fourth while Japan are 12th.

Follow @Hockeyroos on Twitter for match updates throughout the Tri Nations series.

The semi final/final will be streamed via the Black Sticks Facebook page (no geo-blocking).

Hockeyroos team for Tri Nations:
Athlete (City, State)
Kristina Bates (Mont Albert, VIC)
Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW)
Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT
Lily Brazel (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC
Kalindi Commerford (Mollymook, NSW) *Plays for ACT
Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD)
Savannah Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD
Emily Hurtz (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC
Jodie Kenny (Wamuran, QLD)
Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD)
Karri McMahon (Berri, SA)
Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)
Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)
Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA)
Emily Smith (c) (Crookwell, NSW)
Grace Stewart (Gerringong, NSW)
Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD)
Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC)

Tri Nations Women’s International Hockey Match Schedule (all times AEST):
Sunday 20 May 12:30pm - New Zealand vs Australia
Monday 21 May 4:30pm - Australia vs Japan
Wednesday 23 May 4:30pm - New Zealand vs Australia
Thursday 24 May 4:30pm - Australia vs Japan
Saturday 26 May 2:30pm - Playoff for final (2nd vs 3rd)
Sunday 27 May 12:30pm - Final

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.