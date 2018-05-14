KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia put up a good fight against South Korea before going down 3-1 in the opening match of the Asian Women’s Hockey Champions Trophy in Donghae City, South Korea.





It’s a better scoreline compared to Malaysia’s 5-2 loss in the opening match against the Koreans in Singapore two years ago.



National coach K. Dharmaraj’s team started well by taking the lead off a penalty corner converted by Nurul Nabihah Mansur in the 32nd minute at the Sunrise Stadium yesterday.



But the Koreans – ranked ninth in the world – came back strongly to score three goals through Lee Yu-ri (34th), Kim Hyun-ji (43rd) and Kim Bo-mi (55th).



Dharmaraj was satisfied with his team’s overall performance.



“What matters to me is that we matched them throughout the game,” said Dharmaraj.



“We came close to equalising through Nuraini (Abdul Rashid) as her penalty corner drag flick hit the post – that’s unfortunate.”



World No. 22 Malaysia will take on world No. 8 China today.



“China are here with their World Cup team and we expect high-level hockey. We’ve to play a tight marking game,” said Dharmaraj.



The Star of Malaysia