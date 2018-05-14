

Navneet Kaur



Young forward Navneet Kaur fired a hat-trick as India began their title defence at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in an emphatic fashion, registering a 4-1 win over Japan here on Sunday. Navneet starred in India’s win with goals in the seventh, 25th and 55th minutes. Anupa Barla (53rd) was the other goal-scorer for India, who were playing their first match under head coach Sjoerd Marijne’s in his second stint with the women’s team.





India were dominant right from the start as they displayed a well-strategised attack to break the strong Japanese defence. An early chance came when forward Vandana Katariya and Lilima Minz worked in tandem to create space in the striking circle. It was Navneet who picked up an assist from Vandana to send the ball past the goalkeeper, fetching India a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. India played with speed and kept the ball under their control for much of the time to keep up the pressure on Japan. Good defence, led by skipper Sunita Lakra, ensured Japan found few opportunities inside the circle.



Unstoppable Navneet



Meanwhile, Navneet continued to trouble the Japanese defenders with her frequent forays into their circle. In the 25th minute she controlled a fine pass from Vandana at the top of the circle and scored a fine goal, doubling India’s lead to 2-0.



India kept up the momentum in the third quarter, which was disrupted by rain, as well. Three minutes into the third quarter, India won back-to-back penalty corners but failed to convert. Japan, too, won three back-to-back penalty corners in this quarter but couldn’t beat the experienced India goalkeeper Savita.



India’s third goal came off a brilliant assist by Udita to Anupa Barla, who picked up the pass nicely, beat a defender, and sent the ball crashing into the net with a fierce hit in the 53rd minute. Two minutes later, Navneet completed her hat-trick as India took a commanding 4-0 lead. The goal came off a counterattack when Japan missed an opportunity to score off a penalty corner in the 55th minute. Navneet took the ball out of India’s half, passed it to Udita, received it back inside the circle and hammered it past the Japanese goalkeeper.



Aki Yamada scored a consolation goal for Japan in the 58th minute.



The Tribune