



Edinburgh University will host the EuroHockey Club Challenge I (Women) 2018 this weekend with the tournament held at Sport & Exercise Peffermill from 18-21 May 2018.





Under 12’s will be able to attend the event free of charge as part The University of Edinburgh Sports Union’s widening participation initiative. For spectators the event promises a fun-filled weekend with an inflatable hockey pitch, pop up stalls and shops and a host of entertainment on and off the pitch with tickets starting from £5.



Ross Simpson, Head of Sports Development at Edinburgh University Sports Union said



“The University prides its self on making a positive contribution to the city, and by having meaningful relationships with the local community. Our Hockey clubs have always had a fantastic association with local clubs, schools and East District Hockey promoting hockey and getting young people involved. It is important to us to provide these opportunities to as many individuals as possible, and this is why we are excited to offer all under 12’s free entry to the Euro Hockey event. The opportunity to show case world-class hockey on our doorstep – no better way to inspire the next hockey generation.”



This will be the first time that the EuroHockey Club Challenge I has been held in Scotland and teams and players will benefit from the brand new Polytan playing surface that was recently unveiled at Peffermill, which represents a £360,000 investment by the University and is the first phase of a £3.15 million masterplan for outdoor sport at Edinburgh.



Edinburgh University (EUWHC) and Milne Craig Clydesdale Western will both represent Scotland in the tournament, with Edinburgh competing on home turf.



Jim Aitken MBE Director of Sport at University of Edinburgh said,



“We are thrilled to host this event and offer our international standard facilities to this prestigious competition. We will be joined by top teams and this is a fantastic accolade and opportunity for our EUWHC team and will no doubt be a lasting memory of their student experience”



In Pool A, EUWHC will compete against Swansea City (Wal), HC Metrostroy (Rus), and HC Rottweiss Wettingen (SUI), while CUS Pisa (ITA), Gintra Strekte Uni HC (LTU), Braxgata HC (Bel), and Clydesdale Western HC will play in in Pool B.



For tickets and information please visit https://www.eusu.ed.ac.uk/ents/event/1055/



