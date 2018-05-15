



After an appeal of NWU’s goal against Maties in the Varsity Hockey semi-final, a panel of hockey umpires concluded that the original decision not to award the goal would stand, meaning that the 2-2 score in regular time stands, with Maties winning the shootout to reach the Varsity Hockey final.





Varsity Hockey adheres to international hockey rules, which state that if a decision made by the umpire is appealed within 30 minutes of the final whistle, the decision can be reviewed.



Utmost confidence is placed in the umpire John Wright who reviewed the in-match decision after the game. Wright has umpired three Hockey World Cup finals and two Olympic finals, and his experience was invaluable in such a crucial decision.



The Varsity Hockey final will take place at the Maties astro on Monday, 21 May 2018.



Varsity Sports media release