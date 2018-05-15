By Dan Lombard





Laython Coombs of the Madibaz during Game 29 Kovsies v Madibaz 7/8 play-off varsity hockey match at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The Nelson Mandela University left their best efforts for last as they beat the University of the Free State 6-0 in the Varsity Hockey 7th/8th playoff at the Tuks astro on Monday afternoon.





The Madibaz were determined to improve on their results as they had yet to win at this year’s instalment of the university hockey extravaganza and they did just that as Brodie Fanoe and Laython Coombs slapped in a field goal apiece in the first quarter.



Coombs followed up with his second field goal shortly into the second quarter.



Interestingly, both teams could not make use of their Power Plays as the rain made things difficult for the teams in the opening match of the final day’s action. The second half was a dull affair as cards for infringements were the order of the day as neither team could dominate up front.



Kovsies pushed hard to try and score but the Madibaz responded with a fantastic defensive effort to keep them scoreless and hold onto their lead to win their first match in their last appearance.



Scorers

Kovsies: 0



Madibaz: 6

Goals: Brodie Fanoe, Laython Coombs (2)



* Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Laython Coombs (Madibaz)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nathan Waters (Madibaz)

Samsung Super Striker: Brodie Fanoe (Madibaz)



Teams

Kovsies: 1. Loufrans Esterhuizen (GK), 2. Andrè Nel, 4. Jordan Pope, 7. Matthew Ramos, 8. Willie Kruger, 9. Mpho Tsaone, 13. Tiaan Weldhagen, 14. Stephan van Vollenhoven, 19. Shelton Mollentze, 22. Tylor Oliver.

Subs: 3. Egon van der Merwe, 5. Raymond de Villiers, 6. Ryan Scheepers, 15. Mvelase Mbombisa, 18. Cheslyn Neethling (c), 24. Luyolo Nkosana (GK).



Madibaz: 1. Nathan Waters (GK), 5. Jason McGillivray (c), 6. Callan Dewar, 7. Arno van Jaarsveld, 9. Sarvesh Naidoo, 10. Jacques Potgieter, 11. Andre Potgieter, 13. Jose Smith, 17. Laython Coombs, 18. Joshua Engole, 21. Jared de Kock.

Subs: 4. Kurt Wicht, 8. Alexander Penhall (c), 12. Brodie Fanoe, 15. Michael Hansel, 16. Richard Asmah-Andoh, 24. Duncan Hare (GK)



Varsity Sports media release