By Dan Lombard





James Watters of UCT during Game 30 UJ v UCT 5/6 playoff varsity hockey match at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The University of Cape Town had the final say despite trailing for most of the match as they beat the University of Johannesburg 6-5 to claim fifth place at the 2018 Varsity Hockey tournament at the Tuks Astro.





The Orange Army wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard as Manessah Dube scored from a short corner in the second minute as UJ looked to shut out UCT early on.



UCT responded six minutes later as they took advantage of a defensive error by UJ that allowed Daiyaan Solomons to fire in a field goal to temporarily take the lead for his charges.



The men from Johannesburg found a rich form of scoring just before the half-time break as they netted three goals in as many minutes with James Gilbert and Ernest Jacobs scoring from a short corner with Tristan Blackie-Roden knocking in a field goal.



It was UCT that showed their class in the second half as they shored up on defence while Dan Cole converted two field goals to snatch a 6-5 victory over their Johannesburg opponents.



Scorers

UCT: 6

Goals: Daiyaan Solomons, Dan Cole (2)



UJ: 5

Goals: Manessah Dube, James Gilbert, Tristan Blackie-Roden, Ernest Joubert,



* Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Jack Forest (UCT)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Anton van Loggerenberg (UCT)

Samsung Super Striker: Dan Cole (UCT)



Teams

UCT: 1. Anton van Loggerenberg (GK), 2. James Watters, 4. Ross Talmage, 5. Bjorn Sorenson (c), 6. Malachy Barbour, 10. Jack Forest, 12. Dan Cole, 14. Michael Gildenhuys, 15. Jaydee Rossouw, 19. Nick Meckechnie, 28. Ross Maharage.

Subs: 3. Tim Alfeld, 8. Walter Pfaff, 13. Mawu Zukisa, 23. Daiyaan Solomons, 26. Peter Liam (GK), 31. Tino Elijah, 32. Jack Tevershan.



UJ: 2. Brad Robertson, 5. Kyle Lion-Cachet, 6. Michael Newland-Nel, 7. Chad Burke, 8. Courtney Halle (c), 9. Che February, 14. Kyle Naicker, 16. Rayner York, 20. Manessah Dube, 21. Gary Cooper (GK), 23. Keegan Smith.

Subs: 1. Matthew Martins (GK), 11. Tristan Blackie-Roden, 12. Ukanyo Mabandla, 13. Ernest Jacobs, 17. Jesse Martins, 18. Diego de Abreu.



Varsity Sports media release