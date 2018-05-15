By Dan Lombard





Alex Stewart of Maties uring Game 31Semi Final 1 Maties v NWU varsity hockey match at Tuks Hockey field Pretoria Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



Stellenbosch University continued their impressive form to beat the North-West University 2-0 in a penalty shootout after the first semi-final ended in a 2-2 draw at the Tuks Astro.





After three days of perfect playing conditions, the final day was marred by the cold and wet which had an effect on the players and supporters alike.



NWU shot out of the blocks early as they took on the frontrunners from Stellenbosch in cold conditions with Killian Ludick netting a field goal in the third minute.



The two titans battled it out as they both made attacking inroads into the other’s territory but were unable to score any more goals as the men from Potchefstroom went into the half-time break 2-0 up.



Maties struggled to break down NWU’s defence but they were rewarded for their attacking intent in the 39th minute as sharpshooter Dayne Samboer fired in a goal from a short corner.



Samboer was on hand eight minutes later to level the scores as he converted another penalty corner to setup a thrilling finish to the first semi-final.



NWU celebrated what they thought was the winning goal with ten minutes left on the clock but it was reversed on referral by Maties.



The men from Stellenbosch enjoyed the majority of possession but could not convert it into goals and with the scores still tied the result was determined by a penalty shootout which Maties won 2-0 to book their spot in the Varsity Hockey final.



Scorers

Maties: 2

Goals: Dayne Samboer (2)



NWU: 2

Goals: Killian Ludick



* Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Rob McKinley (Maties)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nicholas Giger (Maties)

Samsung Super Striker: Dayne Samboer (Maties)



Teams

Maties: 2. Andrew Hobson, 4. Nicholas Giger, 7. Matthew Roman, 9. Wade Dollman, 11. Dayne Samboer, 14. Gareth Tate, 15. Ruari Baker, 21. Clayton Saker, 22. Ross Anderson, 29. Mbuso Mgobozi, 38. William Everleigh.

Subs: 1. Rob McKinley (GK), 5. Tom Richardson, 8. Alex Stewart (c), 12. Maximillian Pike, 16. Jordan Turnbull, 23. Reece Arendse, 24. Callen Heynes.



NWU: 3. Lochner van der Schyff, 5. Leonard du Plessis, 6. Anru Kock, 7. Gertjie Lamprecht, 9. Killian Ludick, 10. Sinoxolo Mbekeni (c), 14. Mitesh Makan, 15. Snyman Thessner, 18. Pierre Bothma, 20. Stean Naude, 22. Mthokoza Mbotho (GK).

Subs: 1. Andrew Oosthuizen (GK), 11. Francois Cilliers, 12. Damian Tamine, 13. Francois Joubert, 17. Damian Kenny, 21. Siyabonga Mabo, 23. Clayton Tait.



Varsity Sports media release