Lyon upset the odds to reach French national final

Published on Tuesday, 15 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 34
FC Lyon proved the surprise package from the second phase of the French league as they won both their games last weekend to claim a place in the grand final against Saint Germain.



They started off with a 7-2 win over already qualified Saint Ger on Saturday, a simple enough win, setting them up for a big battle on Sunday against CA Montrouge.

It was 3-0 after 20 minutes but suddenly got much closer and was 3-3 going into the final minute when Lyon nicked the victory, 4-3, with Sebastian Jean-Jean, Thomas Chalumeau, Alban Semenol and Gaspard Baumgarten getting the key goals.

With Saint Ger beating Racing Club de France 2-1 on Sunday, it meant Lyon finished in second on nine points in the four team group with Montrouge and Racing – the regular season champions – on six points and out of contention.

It means Lyon are through to their first final since 2011 while Saint Germain go in search of their 11th title. The winner will take France's top European spot and a place in the EHL.

