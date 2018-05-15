

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



The line-up for the Spanish playoffs was confirmed this weekend with Junior FC making the big move, ending the regular season in second place behind Real Club de Polo.





They did so with a 3-1 win at Atletico San Sebastian with goals from Franc Mercurio, Guillem Saborit and Javier Garcia scoring the goals, enough to move them above Club de Campo.



It means they will play seventh placed CD Terrassa in their two-leg playoff quarter-final. Polo face eighth place RS Tenis in their quarters following their comprehensive victory in the Spanish league, winning overall by 10 points. A 69th minute goal from Borja Llorens earned Polo a 3-2 win over Campo who will face FC Barcelona as a result.



Fifth placed Atletic Terrassa meet fourth Club Egara in a potentially intense battle. Egara finished higher but lost to RS Tenis 3-1 on the final day of the season while Atleti finished with a 7-3 win over FC Barcelona with two goals each from Roc Oliva and Marc Salles.



In terms of European places, Polo have one space as regular season champs while Egara won the Copa del Rey which confers a place if Spain remain with three EHL spots. The national champion from this playoff series will earn the top European place.



Euro Hockey League media release