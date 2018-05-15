

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Rot-Weiss Koln, Uhlenhorst Mulheim and Mannheimer HC all pinned down playoff places with Harvestehuder THC close to following them following the latest double weekend in Germany.





Rot-Weiss continue to lead the way following a 5-2 away win at Dusseldorfer HC before edging out Krefeld 3-2 on Sunday. In the second game, they trailed 2-1 at half-time but goals from Elias Wurker and Christopher Ruhr turned the tide and keeps them three points clear of Mulheim.



Coach Andre Henning, though, still ha plenty of headaches over selection with Benjamin Wess and Philipp Zeller both being brought out of retirment to play their part.



Mulheim are eyeing their late season against Rot-Weiss in what is a potential playoff for top spot in the regular season and a ticket to the EHL. They won 5-2 at Krefeld on Saturday before winning 3-0 in Dussldorf with Tobias Matania, Thilo Stralkowski and Elian Mazkour getting the goals.



Mannheimer HC lost ground with a surprise loss to Nuremburg HTC, giving up a 2-0 lead in the first 18 minutes as two goals from Benjamin Benzinger changed things around with Justus Weigand scoring the conculsive goal in the 37th minute.



"Nuremberg earned the three points because they were consistent and could control the game better,” MHC coach Michael McCann said afterwards. “As a team that wants to reach the Final Four, we have not shown enough against a team that wants to stay in the league."



A day later, the situation was reversed with Mannheim going 2-0 down against bottom side Munich only to come back to win 3-2 with Gonzalo Peillat, Guido Barreiros and Felix Shues scoring the goals.



Harvestehuder THC beat Club an der Alster 7-4 and Berliner HC 3-2 to move five points clear of the chasers for fourth spot with two rounds of matches to go.



Next weekend sees Ireland play Germany in Dublin with the Bundesliga taking a break. Round 21 on May 26 sees the Rot-Weiss versus Uhlenhorst highlight match.



Euro Hockey League media release