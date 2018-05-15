

©: World Sport Pics



SV Kampong and David Harte’s stunning run of shoot-out wins continued into the Hoofdklasse playoff final as they beat AH&BC Amsterdam at the Wagener Stadium to take the initial lead in their best of three series.





Normal time ended 1-1 with Thijs Lissone’s tip in cancelled out by a similar effort from the in-form Philip Meulenbroek who got a fine touch to Martijn Havenga’s powerful pass.



Havenga hit the post with the closest effort of the second half, one which saw Kampong have the slightly better chances.



The Utrecht side won the title last season with a couple of shoot-out wins en route to the trophy and also won their semi-final with a pair of shoot-out wins. As such, they went into the decisive element of the game.



And for a fifth time in Dutch competition in 12 months, he made three big saves to win the shoot-out, the pick of them keeping out Boris Burkhardt while also denying Lissone and Teun Rohof shot wide with little of the goal to aim at.



Goals from Quirijn Caspers, Sander de Wijn and Bjorn Kellerman then settled the game in Kampong’s favour.



HC Oranje-Rood won the first leg of the third place playoff with a shoot-out win against Bloemendaal after normal time had ended 2-2.



The second legs will be played next Saturday with a potential third leg set for next Sunday if required.



Euro Hockey League media release