

Striker Kirsten Pearce, left, is back in the Black Sticks squad for the Tri-Nations tournament in Cromwell. PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks women have made five changes to the squad that won Commonwealth Games gold for the Tri Nations tournament in Cromwell.





The series, which serves as a build up to the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup in July, sees New Zealand host Australia and Japan over nine days, beginning on Saturday.



Stacey Michelsen, Sam Charlton, Liz Thompson and Amy Robinson have not been included in the squad due to injury and family commitments, while Pippa Hayward has retired.



That has seen 21-year-old Auckland midfielder Lulu Tuilotolava (21) called up for her international debut. Strikers Kirsten Pearce and Michaela Curtis have been recalled to the side along with defenders Steph Dickins and Kim Tanner.



Assistant coach Sean Dancer will also take on the head coaching duties for the series and is excited about the challenge.



"We're looking forward to getting into action in Cromwell, we have a few injuries to senior players so it's a chance for some others to push for World Cup positions," Dancer said.



"Australia and Japan will be tough opponents and we are welcoming the challenge of playing them again. This tournament presents a good preparation series on the way to the World Cup.



"It's another great opportunity to bring top class hockey to one of the smaller regions in New Zealand and we really appreciate and enjoy the support we get."



The Black Sticks open the Tri Nations against Japan on Saturday before meeting Australia the following day - the first meeting between the trans-Tasman rivals since the Kiwis won 4-1 in last month's Commonwealth Games final.



Teams will play each other twice during the round robin phase, with the top seed automatically progressing to the final where they will meet the winner of the second vs third playoff.



AT A GLANCE



Black Stick women's squad: Goalkeepers: Grace O'Hanlon, Sally Rutherford. Defenders: Frances Davies, Kim Tanner, Rose Keddell, Steph Dickins, Ella Gunson, Brooke Neal. Midfielders: Anita McLaren, Shiloh Gloyn, Lulu Tuilotolava, Tarryn Davey. Attackers: Maddy Doar, Sam Harrison, Kelsey Smith, Michaela Curtis, Kirsten Pearce, Olivia Merry.



