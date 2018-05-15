By David Leggat





Kirsten Pearce. Photo / Paul Taylor.



New Zealand have made five changes to their Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning squad for a tri-series against Australia and Japan starting in Cromwell this weekend.





New faces included for the series are Auckland midfielder Lulu Tuilotolava, a 21-year-old who will make her international debut, strikers Kirsten Pearce and Michaela Curtis, who return to the squad, along with defenders Steph Dickins and Kim Tanner.



Missing from the Games squad are senior players Stacey Michelsen, Sam Charlton and Liz Thompson, along with Amy Robinson and the retired midfielder Pippa Hayward. The first four are sitting the series out due to either injury or family commitments.



"We have a few injuries to senior players so it's a chance for some others to push for World Cup positions," Black Sticks assistant coach Sean Dancer said. He will run the teeam during the series, in whcih each team will play the other twice each going into a final.



"Lulu has been training extremely well and we look forward to her making her international debut, it's a special moment for her and one she thoroughly deserves.''



New Zealand are ranked fourth in the world, Australia fifth and Japan 12th.



It is an ideal lead-in for New Zealand as they prepare for the World Cup in England in July. Australia and Japan are both in New Zealand's group at the cup.



"Australia and Japan will be tough opponents and we are welcoming the challenge of playing them again. This tournament presents a good preparation series on the way to the World Cup.



"It's another great opportunity to bring top class hockey to one of the smaller regions in New Zealand and we really appreciate and enjoy the support we get,'' Dancer added.



New Zealand kick off the tournament against Japan on Saturday.



New Zealand squad:

Goalkeepers: Grace O'Hanlon (Auckland), Sally Rutherford (Midlands)

Defenders: Frances Davies, Kim Tanner, Rose Keddell (Midlands), Steph Dickins (North Harbour), Ella Gunson, Brooke Neal (Northland).

Midfielders: Anita McLaren (Capital), Shiloh Gloyn (Midlands), Lulu Tuilotolava (Auckland), Tarryn Davey (Midlands).

Attackers: Maddy Doar, Sam Harrison (Auckland), Kelsey Smith (Capital), Michaela Curtis (Central), Kirsten Pearce (North Harbour), Olivia Merry (Canterbury).



The New Zealand Herald