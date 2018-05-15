Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Mazon

Vantage Black Sticks primed for Cromwell

Published on Tuesday, 15 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


Lulu Tuilotolava (21) will make her International debut. Photo: Planet Hockey

The Vantage Black Sticks Women are set to kick-start their road to the Hockey World Cup with a strong team named to compete at the Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations in Cromwell.



The series sees New Zealand (world ranking 4th), take on trans-Tasman rivals Australia (5th) and Japan (12th) over nine days of exciting international hockey from 19-27 May.

Teams will play each other twice during a round robin phase, with the top seed automatically progressing to the final where they will meet the winner of a 2nd vs 3rd playoff.

Cromwell will play a superb host to the series, following the recent upgrade to the Pioneer Energy Turf which has enabled games to be played at international standard.

There are five changes to the side which recently won New Zealand’s first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast.

Stacey Michelsen, Sam Charlton, Liz Thompson and Amy Robinson have not been included in the series due to injury and family commitments while Pippa Hayward has retired.

Auckland midfielder Lulu Tuilotolava (21) will make her international debut in Cromwell while strikers Kirsten Pearce and Michaela Curtis, along with defenders Steph Dickins and Kim Tanner return to the side.

Vantage Black Sticks Women’s assistant coach Sean Dancer will take on head coaching duties for the series and is excited about the challenge.

“We’re looking forward to getting into action in Cromwell, we have a few injuries to senior players so it’s a chance for some others to push for World Cup positions,” Dancer said.

“Australia and Japan will be tough opponents and we are welcoming the challenge of playing them again. This tournament presents a good preparation series on the way to the World Cup.

“It’s another great opportunity to bring top class hockey to one of the smaller regions in New Zealand and we really appreciate and enjoy the support we get.”

New Zealand open their series at 4:30pm this Saturday against Japan before a Commonwealth Games gold medal game rematch against Australia on Sunday at 2:30pm.

The Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations serves as build up for the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup which will be held in London from July 21st - 5th August.

Passes for most days are already sold out, but there are still tickets available to mid-week games and the Gold Medal Celebration event on Sunday 20th May through www.dashtickets.co.nz

CLICK HERE for more on the Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN
Pioneer Energy Tri Nations – Women’s International Hockey
19 - 27 May, Cromwell

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

14

Michaela CURTIS

Central

Striker

24

51

1

Tarryn DAVEY

Midlands

Defender/Mid

22

25

5

Frances DAVIES

Midlands

Defender

21

45

17

Steph DICKINS

North Harbour

Defender

23

10

10

Madison DOAR

Auckland

Striker

18

17

28

Shiloh GLOYN

Midlands

Midfielder

28

62

12

Ella GUNSON (capt)

Northland

Defender

28

185

2

Sam HARRISON

Auckland

Striker

26

143

24

Rose KEDDELL

Midlands

Defender

24

170

32

Anita McLAREN

Capital

Midfielder

30

258

4

Olivia MERRY

Canterbury

Striker

25

192

9

Brooke NEAL

Northland

Defender

25

141

15

Grace O’HANLON

Auckland

Goalkeeper

25

31

18

Kirsten PEARCE

North Harbour

Striker

26

97

8

Sally RUTHERFORD

Midlands

Goalkeeper

36

161

25

Kelsey SMITH

Capital

Striker

23

75

22

Kim TANNER

Midlands

Defender

25

28

TBC

Lulu TUILOTOLAVA

Auckland

Midfielder

21

-

Pioneer Energy Tri Nations Women’s International Hockey – Match Schedule

 

Saturday 19th May - 4:30pm

Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan

Sunday 20th May - 2:30pm

Vantage Black Sticks vs Australia

Monday 21st May - 6:30pm

Australia vs Japan

Tuesday 22nd May - 6:30pm

Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan

Wednesday 23rd May - 6:30pm

Vantage Black Sticks vs Australia

Thursday 24th May - 6:30pm

Australia vs Japan

Saturday 26th May - 4:30pm

Playoff for final (2nd vs 3rd)

Sunday 27th May - 2:30pm

Final


Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.