Vantage Black Sticks primed for Cromwell
Lulu Tuilotolava (21) will make her International debut. Photo: Planet Hockey
The Vantage Black Sticks Women are set to kick-start their road to the Hockey World Cup with a strong team named to compete at the Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations in Cromwell.
The series sees New Zealand (world ranking 4th), take on trans-Tasman rivals Australia (5th) and Japan (12th) over nine days of exciting international hockey from 19-27 May.
Teams will play each other twice during a round robin phase, with the top seed automatically progressing to the final where they will meet the winner of a 2nd vs 3rd playoff.
Cromwell will play a superb host to the series, following the recent upgrade to the Pioneer Energy Turf which has enabled games to be played at international standard.
There are five changes to the side which recently won New Zealand’s first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast.
Stacey Michelsen, Sam Charlton, Liz Thompson and Amy Robinson have not been included in the series due to injury and family commitments while Pippa Hayward has retired.
Auckland midfielder Lulu Tuilotolava (21) will make her international debut in Cromwell while strikers Kirsten Pearce and Michaela Curtis, along with defenders Steph Dickins and Kim Tanner return to the side.
Vantage Black Sticks Women’s assistant coach Sean Dancer will take on head coaching duties for the series and is excited about the challenge.
“We’re looking forward to getting into action in Cromwell, we have a few injuries to senior players so it’s a chance for some others to push for World Cup positions,” Dancer said.
“Australia and Japan will be tough opponents and we are welcoming the challenge of playing them again. This tournament presents a good preparation series on the way to the World Cup.
“It’s another great opportunity to bring top class hockey to one of the smaller regions in New Zealand and we really appreciate and enjoy the support we get.”
New Zealand open their series at 4:30pm this Saturday against Japan before a Commonwealth Games gold medal game rematch against Australia on Sunday at 2:30pm.
The Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations serves as build up for the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup which will be held in London from July 21st - 5th August.
Passes for most days are already sold out, but there are still tickets available to mid-week games and the Gold Medal Celebration event on Sunday 20th May through www.dashtickets.co.nz
VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN
Pioneer Energy Tri Nations – Women’s International Hockey
19 - 27 May, Cromwell
|
SHIRT #
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
14
|
Michaela CURTIS
|
Central
|
Striker
|
24
|
51
|
1
|
Tarryn DAVEY
|
Midlands
|
Defender/Mid
|
22
|
25
|
5
|
Frances DAVIES
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
21
|
45
|
17
|
Steph DICKINS
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
23
|
10
|
10
|
Madison DOAR
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
18
|
17
|
28
|
Shiloh GLOYN
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
28
|
62
|
12
|
Ella GUNSON (capt)
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
28
|
185
|
2
|
Sam HARRISON
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
26
|
143
|
24
|
Rose KEDDELL
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
24
|
170
|
32
|
Anita McLAREN
|
Capital
|
Midfielder
|
30
|
258
|
4
|
Olivia MERRY
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
25
|
192
|
9
|
Brooke NEAL
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
25
|
141
|
15
|
Grace O’HANLON
|
Auckland
|
Goalkeeper
|
25
|
31
|
18
|
Kirsten PEARCE
|
North Harbour
|
Striker
|
26
|
97
|
8
|
Sally RUTHERFORD
|
Midlands
|
Goalkeeper
|
36
|
161
|
25
|
Kelsey SMITH
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
23
|
75
|
22
|
Kim TANNER
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
25
|
28
|
TBC
|
Lulu TUILOTOLAVA
|
Auckland
|
Midfielder
|
21
|
-
|
Pioneer Energy Tri Nations Women’s International Hockey – Match Schedule
|
Saturday 19th May - 4:30pm
|
Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan
|
Sunday 20th May - 2:30pm
|
Vantage Black Sticks vs Australia
|
Monday 21st May - 6:30pm
|
Australia vs Japan
|
Tuesday 22nd May - 6:30pm
|
Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan
|
Wednesday 23rd May - 6:30pm
|
Vantage Black Sticks vs Australia
|
Thursday 24th May - 6:30pm
|
Australia vs Japan
|
Saturday 26th May - 4:30pm
|
Playoff for final (2nd vs 3rd)
|
Sunday 27th May - 2:30pm
|
Final
