

Lulu Tuilotolava (21) will make her International debut. Photo: Planet Hockey



The Vantage Black Sticks Women are set to kick-start their road to the Hockey World Cup with a strong team named to compete at the Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations in Cromwell.





The series sees New Zealand (world ranking 4th), take on trans-Tasman rivals Australia (5th) and Japan (12th) over nine days of exciting international hockey from 19-27 May.



Teams will play each other twice during a round robin phase, with the top seed automatically progressing to the final where they will meet the winner of a 2nd vs 3rd playoff.



Cromwell will play a superb host to the series, following the recent upgrade to the Pioneer Energy Turf which has enabled games to be played at international standard.



There are five changes to the side which recently won New Zealand’s first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast.



Stacey Michelsen, Sam Charlton, Liz Thompson and Amy Robinson have not been included in the series due to injury and family commitments while Pippa Hayward has retired.



Auckland midfielder Lulu Tuilotolava (21) will make her international debut in Cromwell while strikers Kirsten Pearce and Michaela Curtis, along with defenders Steph Dickins and Kim Tanner return to the side.



Vantage Black Sticks Women’s assistant coach Sean Dancer will take on head coaching duties for the series and is excited about the challenge.



“We’re looking forward to getting into action in Cromwell, we have a few injuries to senior players so it’s a chance for some others to push for World Cup positions,” Dancer said.



“Australia and Japan will be tough opponents and we are welcoming the challenge of playing them again. This tournament presents a good preparation series on the way to the World Cup.



“It’s another great opportunity to bring top class hockey to one of the smaller regions in New Zealand and we really appreciate and enjoy the support we get.”



New Zealand open their series at 4:30pm this Saturday against Japan before a Commonwealth Games gold medal game rematch against Australia on Sunday at 2:30pm.



The Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations serves as build up for the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup which will be held in London from July 21st - 5th August.



Passes for most days are already sold out, but there are still tickets available to mid-week games and the Gold Medal Celebration event on Sunday 20th May through www.dashtickets.co.nz



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN

Pioneer Energy Tri Nations – Women’s International Hockey

19 - 27 May, Cromwell

SHIRT # PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS 14 Michaela CURTIS Central Striker 24 51 1 Tarryn DAVEY Midlands Defender/Mid 22 25 5 Frances DAVIES Midlands Defender 21 45 17 Steph DICKINS North Harbour Defender 23 10 10 Madison DOAR Auckland Striker 18 17 28 Shiloh GLOYN Midlands Midfielder 28 62 12 Ella GUNSON (capt) Northland Defender 28 185 2 Sam HARRISON Auckland Striker 26 143 24 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender 24 170 32 Anita McLAREN Capital Midfielder 30 258 4 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 25 192 9 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 25 141 15 Grace O’HANLON Auckland Goalkeeper 25 31 18 Kirsten PEARCE North Harbour Striker 26 97 8 Sally RUTHERFORD Midlands Goalkeeper 36 161 25 Kelsey SMITH Capital Striker 23 75 22 Kim TANNER Midlands Defender 25 28 TBC Lulu TUILOTOLAVA Auckland Midfielder 21 -

Pioneer Energy Tri Nations Women’s International Hockey – Match Schedule Saturday 19th May - 4:30pm Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan Sunday 20th May - 2:30pm Vantage Black Sticks vs Australia Monday 21st May - 6:30pm Australia vs Japan Tuesday 22nd May - 6:30pm Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan Wednesday 23rd May - 6:30pm Vantage Black Sticks vs Australia Thursday 24th May - 6:30pm Australia vs Japan Saturday 26th May - 4:30pm Playoff for final (2nd vs 3rd) Sunday 27th May - 2:30pm Final



Hockey New Zealand Media release