PETALING JAYA: Malaysia went down to a second defeat in the women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Donghae City, South Korea.





The 22nd ranked Malaysians took the fight to a world No. 8 China team but were unfortunate to troop off with a 3-1 defeat at the Sunrise Stadium yesterday.



Malaysia lost their first match 1-3 to South Korea on Sunday.



An aggressive China struck early with Zhang Jinrong scoring in the third minute before Li Hong doubled the score in the 20th minute.



Malaysia reduced the deficit two minutes later when Hanis Nadiah Onn scrambled the ball in during a goalmouth melee.



Then Siti Amarina Ruhani gave away a penalty stroke and Cui Qiuxian converted to make it 3-1 in the 50th minute.



With the loss, Malaysia are out of the running for a top-four finish in the five-nation round-robin competition.



National coach K. Dharmaraj was, however, upbeat and pleased with his team’s spirited showing.



“We had our chances. We were down 2-0 but we still managed to pull one back to trail 1-2 at half-time.



“In the third quarter, we should have had a penalty stroke but the referee only awarded a penalty corner and we lost our referral.



“That in turn affected us as China requested for a referral on a world class tackle by Siti in the fourth quarter and they got a penalty stroke.”



Dharmaraj was, however, concerned with injuries to Raja Norsharina Raja Shabuddin and Juliani Din ahead of their clash with Japan today.



“Raja suffered a broken finger while Juliani was stretchered out with a knee injury. Japan are strong and we’ll need to be at our best to even take something away from them,” said Dharmaraj.



Japan, who were hammered 4-1 by India on Sunday, held on to a 1-1 draw against hosts South Korea in yesterday’s other match.



