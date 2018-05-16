COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following an indoor camp held at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. this past weekend, U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell has added eleven athletes to the junior and senior squads for the 2018-19 season.





The camp was organized for those athletes who could not make the original April tryout, or individuals that the indoor coaching staff wanted to evaluate further.



The Junior and Senior Indoor USWNT will have six training weekends through the summer and fall and both will travel to Europe over the New Year to compete in an international tournament which will give the players important international experience.



Added to the 2018-19 Junior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team

Kayla Blas (Pendleton, N.Y.), Kennedy Cligget (Warrington, Pa.), Emily Graeff (Phoenixville, Pa.), Tatum Johnson (Dowingtown, Pa.), Megan Maransky (Blue Bell, Pa.), Clara McCormick (Fox Chapel, Pa.), Esha Shah (Ellicott City, Md.), Erica Solomen (Medford, N.J.)



Added to the 2018-19 Senior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team

Theresa Delahanty (Washington Crossing, Pa.), Rachel Gaines (Boone, N.C.), Olivia Harris (New York, N.Y.)



USFHA media release