

Bobby Crutchley



England & Great Britain Hockey today accepted the resignation of Bobby Crutchley, Head Coach of the England & Great Britain men’s hockey teams.





Following almost two decades of working for England & Great Britain Hockey and following the recent bronze medal win at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Bobby has decided to seek a new challenge.



Crutchley said, "It has been an incredibly difficult decision to resign, particularly considering how much both the England & Great Britain teams mean to me, but I feel the time is right to step down.



"With medals at the European Championships in 2017 and Commonwealth Games in 2018, I think the squad is in a great place to push on to the next level.



"It has been a privilege to work alongside so many great athletes and support staff over the years. I am now looking forward to a fresh challenge and excited how I can use my experience to help support coaches and athletes in the future, wherever that may be."



Performance Director Ed Barney said, "It has been a pleasure to work with Bobby over the past 18 months. Following on from Rio, Bobby has brought a new dynamic and set of performance priorities to the men’s programme leading to European and Commonwealth Games medals.



"Without doubt the building blocks, thanks to Bobby, are in place for the programme to progress successfully throughout the Tokyo cycle. I wish Bobby all the very best in his future ventures.”



Chief Executive Sally Munday said, “Bobby has been an incredibly loyal and committed servant to our sport and organisation. He cares deeply about hockey and has contributed a large part of his life to coaching at the highest level.



"Coaching elite sport is relentless and coaches who are able to keep giving of themselves year after year as Bobby has have my upmost admiration. We felt it was right for all parties that we accept his resignation, and we wish him great success in the future.”



Bobby has been Head Coach of the England & Great Britain Men’s Hockey teams since 2013 and led the teams to two Commonwealth Games medals, a European medal and a World Cup semi-final.



Whilst assistant coach he also helped guide the sides to an Olympic semi final; two further European medals and another World Cup semi final. In total, he was involved in more than 500 international games as players, assistant coach and Head Coach.



Recruitment for a new Head Coach will commence immediately.



England Hockey Board Media release