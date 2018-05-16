The start of an exceptionally busy international summer gets underway this Friday at Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club as the Green Machine host world number 5 Germany for a 2 match series. The sides most recent 3 encounters ended in a victory each and a 1-1 draw at the European Championships so the series is certain to be a close one with plenty of high quality hockey on display. The opening match will also mark the achievements of Paul Gleghorne as he reaches the milestone of 200 international caps, and Shane O’Donoghue who will earn his 150th international cap in front of their home crowd.





The last time the German men’s team played a test match on Irish soil was in 2005 at the UCD pitch opening when both Mark Irwin and Stephen Butler got on the scoresheet in the 2 match series. Head coach Craig Fulton was quick to highlight the significance of the Rio bronze medallists making the trip to Dublin “We are delighted to welcome a team with the calibre of Germany to Dublin. We have had very high quality matches and there has been little to separate our two sides in recent times. They are bringing a strong squad, as are we, as we’re both looking to the World Cup at the end of the year and these are great matches to get our international calendar underway”.



Fixtures at Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club:

Ireland vs Germany 18/5/18 7pm

Ireland vs Germany 19/5/18 5pm



Name, Club

Jamie Carr, Three Rock Rovers

David Fitzgerald, Monkstown

Peter Caruth, Annadale

Matthew Nelson, Lisnagarvey

Owen Magee, Banbridge

Alan Sothern, Pembroke

Jeremy Duncan, Heracules

Mitch Darling, Three Rock Rovers

Kirk Shimmins, Pembroke

Daragh Walsh, Three Rock Rovers

Michael Robson, Lisnagarvey

Chris Cargo (Vice Captain), Hampstead & Westminster

Stephen Cole, Monkstown

Shane O’Donoghue, Glenanne

Matthew Bell, Crefeld THC

Lee Cole, Royal Oree

Conor Harte (Vice Captain), Racing

Paul Gleghorne, Lisnagarvey

Jonny Bell (Captain), Lisnagarvey

John Jackson, Bath Buccs



Irish Hockey Association media release