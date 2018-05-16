Green Machine Ready To Take On Germany
The start of an exceptionally busy international summer gets underway this Friday at Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club as the Green Machine host world number 5 Germany for a 2 match series. The sides most recent 3 encounters ended in a victory each and a 1-1 draw at the European Championships so the series is certain to be a close one with plenty of high quality hockey on display. The opening match will also mark the achievements of Paul Gleghorne as he reaches the milestone of 200 international caps, and Shane O’Donoghue who will earn his 150th international cap in front of their home crowd.
The last time the German men’s team played a test match on Irish soil was in 2005 at the UCD pitch opening when both Mark Irwin and Stephen Butler got on the scoresheet in the 2 match series. Head coach Craig Fulton was quick to highlight the significance of the Rio bronze medallists making the trip to Dublin “We are delighted to welcome a team with the calibre of Germany to Dublin. We have had very high quality matches and there has been little to separate our two sides in recent times. They are bringing a strong squad, as are we, as we’re both looking to the World Cup at the end of the year and these are great matches to get our international calendar underway”.
Fixtures at Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club:
Ireland vs Germany 18/5/18 7pm
Ireland vs Germany 19/5/18 5pm
Name, Club
Jamie Carr, Three Rock Rovers
David Fitzgerald, Monkstown
Peter Caruth, Annadale
Matthew Nelson, Lisnagarvey
Owen Magee, Banbridge
Alan Sothern, Pembroke
Jeremy Duncan, Heracules
Mitch Darling, Three Rock Rovers
Kirk Shimmins, Pembroke
Daragh Walsh, Three Rock Rovers
Michael Robson, Lisnagarvey
Chris Cargo (Vice Captain), Hampstead & Westminster
Stephen Cole, Monkstown
Shane O’Donoghue, Glenanne
Matthew Bell, Crefeld THC
Lee Cole, Royal Oree
Conor Harte (Vice Captain), Racing
Paul Gleghorne, Lisnagarvey
Jonny Bell (Captain), Lisnagarvey
John Jackson, Bath Buccs
Irish Hockey Association media release