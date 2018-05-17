



All eyes are on Sugden Road this week as the Euro Hockey Women’s Club Cup heads to Surbiton Hockey Club.





The tournament which starts tomorrow sees eight of Europe's elite battle it out on English soil for the first time in its new format since the launch in 2010.



Surbiton will host HC Den Bosch and AHBC from the Netherlands, UHC Hamburg and Mannheimer HC from Germany, Club Campo Villa de Madrid from Spain, UCD Ladies HC from Ireland and HC Victorya Smolevichi from Belarus.



Hosts Surbiton head into the tournament in fine form after securing a domestic league and cup double lifting the Investec Women’s Premier Division title and beating Clifton Robinsons in the Investec Women’s Championships Final.



Their squad boasts a whole host of international talent including England stars Hollie Pearne-Webb, Giselle Ansley, Hannah Martin, Emily Defroand, Sarah Haycroft and Jo Hunter.



For more information on the event including the full schedule and ticket information click here.



Meanwhile Holcombe head over to Ireland to contest in the Euro Hockey Club Trophy. They take on MSC Sumchanka from Ukraine, GHC Ritm Grodno from Belarus and SK Slavia Prague from the Czech Republic in their pool.



All matches from both of these tournaments will be streamed live on the EuroHockey website here.



