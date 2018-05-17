

©: World Sport Pics



Fans intending on enjoying the EHL FINAL4 up close and personal at HC Bloemendaal are being encouraged to purchase their tickets online as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.





The event sees the host club take on HC Rotterdam on Saturday, May 26 with SV Kampong and Belgian club Herakles battling it out in the semi-final for a place in GRAND FINAL on Sunday, May 27.



With 10 days to go, less than 200 tickets – of the 4,868 total – remain available for the GRAND FINAL on May 27 while there is just over 1,100 tickets available for May 26.



As such, the EHL envisage the event will sell out and so would encourage any fans who want to go to HC Bloemendaal should buy their tickets now!



To secure your place at the EHL FINAL4, click here: http://ehlhockey.tv/tickets/



Euro Hockey League media release