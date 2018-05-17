NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The stage is set for the Junior Nations Invitational Tournament at Yale University’s Johnson Field in New Haven, Conn.





The U.S. U-19 Men’s National Team will compete in five games during the three-team tournament, which runs from May 20-27. USA Field Hockey is also pleased to confirm livestream will be available for all USA matches at usafieldhockey.com.



Junior Nations Invitational Tournament Schedule:



Monday, May 21, USA vs. Japan, 8:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 22, USA vs. Ireland, 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 24, USA vs. Japan, 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 25, USA vs. Ireland, 8:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 27, USA vs Japan, 8:00 a.m. ET



*Click here for the full schedule



The U-19 USMNT will compete in three more international test series in the remainder of the year. In July, the squad will travel to Toronto, Canada before hosting Chile in Greenwich, Connecticut in August. Lastly, Canada will reciprocate and make their way to Moorpark, Calif. for the final training camp and test series.



For all information regarding the Junior Nations Invitational Tournament in New Haven, Conn., including the full schedule, check out the event page by clicking here.



