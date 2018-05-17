The U21 men depart for New York this week ahead of their 3 Nations series against Japan and hosts USA.





Many of the team played in the recent series against England which highlighted the potential of this young side to compete with some of the best underage programmes in world hockey.



Head Coach Jonny Caren hails his team’s progress and is looking forward to the tournament, which marks the start of a busy summer for all international squads



“This year is the perfect opportunity to focus on the dual purpose of the U21 programme; to develop our athletes along the player pathway towards a senior international career and develop our younger athletes towards next years’ Junior European Championships. This 3 Nations tournament is an exciting opportunity to look at current and future athletes in a competitive environment. It will be excellent experience for our talented group playing against the different styles of Japan and America”.



All matches to be held at Yale University (times listed are local):



Ireland vs Japan 20/5/18 at 8pm

Ireland vs USA 22/5/18 at 8pm

Ireland vs Japan 23/5/18 at 8pm

Ireland vs USA 25/5/18 at 8pm

Ireland vs Japan 26/5/18 at 2pm



Name, Club

Luke Rolleston, Banbridge

James Milliken, Lisnagarvey

Keith O’Hare, Pembroke Wanderers

Luke Witherow, Banbridge

Ben Wallace, Annadale

Sam Grace, UCC

Callum Robson, Annadale

Ryan Getty, Lisnagarvey

David Rae, Kilkeel

Scott McCabe, Lisnagarvey

Conor Empey, Three Rock Rovers

Geoff Cole, Monkstown

Sam Hyland, YMCA

Mark McNellis, Lisnagarvey

Cian Murphy, Pembroke Wanderers

Julian Dale, Cork C of I

Matt Crookshanks, Beeston

Adam McAllister, Annadale



