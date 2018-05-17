Irish U21 Men Squad For 3 Nations In New York
The U21 men depart for New York this week ahead of their 3 Nations series against Japan and hosts USA.
Many of the team played in the recent series against England which highlighted the potential of this young side to compete with some of the best underage programmes in world hockey.
Head Coach Jonny Caren hails his team’s progress and is looking forward to the tournament, which marks the start of a busy summer for all international squads
“This year is the perfect opportunity to focus on the dual purpose of the U21 programme; to develop our athletes along the player pathway towards a senior international career and develop our younger athletes towards next years’ Junior European Championships. This 3 Nations tournament is an exciting opportunity to look at current and future athletes in a competitive environment. It will be excellent experience for our talented group playing against the different styles of Japan and America”.
All matches to be held at Yale University (times listed are local):
Ireland vs Japan 20/5/18 at 8pm
Ireland vs USA 22/5/18 at 8pm
Ireland vs Japan 23/5/18 at 8pm
Ireland vs USA 25/5/18 at 8pm
Ireland vs Japan 26/5/18 at 2pm
Name, Club
Luke Rolleston, Banbridge
James Milliken, Lisnagarvey
Keith O’Hare, Pembroke Wanderers
Luke Witherow, Banbridge
Ben Wallace, Annadale
Sam Grace, UCC
Callum Robson, Annadale
Ryan Getty, Lisnagarvey
David Rae, Kilkeel
Scott McCabe, Lisnagarvey
Conor Empey, Three Rock Rovers
Geoff Cole, Monkstown
Sam Hyland, YMCA
Mark McNellis, Lisnagarvey
Cian Murphy, Pembroke Wanderers
Julian Dale, Cork C of I
Matt Crookshanks, Beeston
Adam McAllister, Annadale
Irish Hockey Association media release